BLUEFIELD — A bar and grill on Airport Road was destroyed by fire Saturday morning, officials said.
Fire departments were called to Legendz Bar and Grill around 7:30 a.m., Joseph George, assistant chief of the Green Valley Fire Department, said.
“It pretty much destroyed the building,” George said. “Over half the building was burned.”
George said the bar was open Friday evening.
“They had closed for the night and locked up, and everything was fine,” George said. “Then we got called out this morning around 7:30 a.m.”
The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene around 8 a.m. Other units responding included the Bluewell, Bramwell and East River volunteer fire departments and the city of Bluefield Fire Department.
The fire was brought under control quickly, George said. “We had a pretty good knockdown within about 25 minutes.” At that point the fire could be contained.
“We foamed it so that it won’t rekindle, and then we’ll clean up and be gone,” George said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, George said. However, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the blaze.
A post on the bar’s Facebook page notes Halloween costume parties were planned for Friday and Saturday night.
