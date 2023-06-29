An air quality alert has been issued for the region and is in effect through midnight for fine particulate matter associated with the still raging wildfires in Canada.
All of West Virginia, including Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Summers, Wyoming and Raleigh counties, are under the air quality alert, which was issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Widespread haze is now more prevalent across the region.
"The air quality is poor across the entire area," Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. "Nearly all of this is the result of the large wildfires that are going over in Canada."
According to the air quality alert, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The alert says the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks.
Air Quality Index scores for most of West Virginia are in the 151-200 range, which is elevated.
While the Virginia side counties in the region, including Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Buchanan, are not currently under an air quality alert, the air quality in the Virginia side counties is still poor, according to Beasley.
"There is absolutely no difference in air quality between Bluefield, W.Va. and Bluefield, Va.," Bealsey said. "The air quality is poor on both sides of the state line."
Beasley said the haze people are seeing outside is the result of fine particulate matter in the air.
"It's not likely that most people are actually smelling any smoke," Beasley said. "But what it is is its really very fine particulate matter, and that is what is causing the haze."
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.