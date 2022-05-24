PRINCETON – This July, students in both Mercer County and Monroe County will have opportunities to learn about cyber threats, cyber bullying, cyber scams and opportunities in the cybersecurity profession.
Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) is one of the organizations chosen to host an Air Force Association (AFA) Cyber Camp this summer during the week of July 11-15, according to Donald Muncy, technology systems specialist for Mercer County Schools. Students from 6th grade to 12th grade are invited to participate.
Monroe County is also hosting a camp at Monroe County High school. Students interested in attending can contact Bobbie Tuggle at 304-752-5182 or email btuggle@k12.wv.us.
As an AFA CyberCamp host, MCTEC will receive software and a hands-on curriculum kit designed to teach students about cyber safety, cyber ethics, and critical network security skills and tools, Muncy said. Each AFA CyberCamp culminates in an exciting team-based competition that puts the campers in the role of IT administrators tasked with finding and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated network environments. The local AFA CyberCamp competitions will closely mimic AFA’s annual CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which will enter its fifteenth season in October.
During the CyberCamp, students will learn about cyber safety, cyber bullying and get "hands on" experience dealing with scams such as phishing, a practice in which scammers try to obtain their victims' personal information about pretending to be representatives of a bank or some other institution, Muncy said. Students will also learn about career opportunities in cybersecurity.
Muncy said that to his knowledge, Mercer and Monroe Counties are the closest ones offering the camp. The next closest location is in Charleston.
CyberPatriot is designed to inspire K-12 students toward careers in Cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future. At the core of the program is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, the nation's largest cyber defense competition that puts high school and middle school students in charge of securing virtual networks, he said.
There is no admission fee for the CyberCamp.
Students may register for the camp by contacting MCTEC at 304-425-9551 visit https://www.boe.merc.k12.wv.us/o/mctec or by completing this form online at https://form.jotform.com/221256557138155.
"Everyone can apply for the CyberCamp," Muncy said."Preference is given to the Mercer County students. Everyone is welcome to apply."
An independent non-profit association, AFA is the single-largest professional military association dedicated to air and space power and to the advancement of aerospace education at every level. Founded in 1946, AFA is dedicated to promoting dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; honoring and supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their families; and remembering and respecting the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.
CyberPatriot benefits from the support and technical expertise of the program’s presenting sponsor, Northrop Grumman Foundation, along with Cyber Diamond sponsors AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, Boeing, Cisco, Microsoft, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Cyber Gold sponsors Air Force Reserve, BNY Mellon, Facebook, Symantec, and the USAA Foundation; and Cyber Silver sponsors the Air Force STEM, American Military University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Gannon University, Leidos, Mastercard, and University of Maryland Global Campus, he said.
