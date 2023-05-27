A Virginia-led coalition of 23 attorneys general across the country, including Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia, is fighting an attempt by the Biden administration to stay a preliminary injunction against the parole of illegal migrants into the United States.
In January 2023, the Biden administration announced parole programs for up to 30,000 individuals a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the United States with a U.S. sponsor.
The program, Parole with Conditions in Limited Circumstances Prior to the Issuance of a Charging Document (PWC), was put into place in light of the crisis at the border, and it was authorized to parole illegal migrants into the United States so long as they promise to complete their processing paperwork by mail within 60 days.
However, a U.S. District Court judge recently issued a preliminary injunction against the policy. The Biden administration then requested a stay be imposed to block that order.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares led the coalition in filing an amicus brief in Florida v. Mayorkas, supporting the State of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s “unlawful immigration policy, creating a dangerous crisis at our southern border.”
“Rather than detaining illegal immigrants as the law requires, the Biden Administration has released those cited at the border into the United States,” he said. “This policy flagrantly violates federal immigration law and encourages immigrants to try and cross the border illegally, hoping to be released into the interior.”
“The Biden administration might as well put a ‘we’re open’ sign up along our borders,” Morrisey said. “This is callous, dangerous and most of all against the law. Time and again this administration shows its utter disregard for the safety and wellbeing of Americans.”
The coalition argues the policy “violates federal immigration law, exacerbates an unprecedently dangerous crisis at the southwest land border, and will contribute to the ongoing uncontrolled influx of aliens …,” according to the brief.
Morrisey said the federal judge who issued the injunction wrote that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is violating the mandatory detention required in federal immigration law by releasing migrants “en masse through various, non-detention policies, including the Parole+ATD policy and the exercise of ‘prosecutorial discretion.’”
“America is a decent and noble country that allows more legal immigration than any other nation on the planet,” Miyares said. “We welcome them with open arms – because they have gone through the process legally and they understand we are indeed the Last Best Hope on Earth. However, the Biden Administration’s failure in leadership at the border has led to an explosion of human trafficking, drug trafficking and exploitation of the most vulnerable.”
Miyares said the Biden’s Administration immigration policy started this crisis, and it has already been deemed illegal by a federal court.
“No rebranding attempt can change its impact on states and communities nationwide,” he said.
Miyares said that since taking office, Biden has seen an illegal immigration explosion of more than 5.5 million, larger than the population of 28 states.
The Administration has released more than a million immigrants it encountered at the border into the interior, he said. The Administration’s policy of “catch and release” rather than detaining them has not only encouraged more illegal immigration, but also dangerous criminal activity like fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking, both of which have exacted a terrible toll on this country.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
