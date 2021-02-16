CHARLESTON — Essential workers in West Virginia 50 years old and above are next in line to start being scheduled for a COVID vaccine, and that includes residents of other states who work here.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said that population will be included later this week as the state continues to work on 65 and above as well.
“We continue to make significant progress in our population,” he said Monday during the state’s pandemic briefing.
So far, more than 136,000 65 and over have received the first dose and more than 60,00 have also received the second dose.
“I don’t know how there could be a number you can be more proud of than that,” Gov. Jim Justice said, adding that they are potentially life-saving doses.
But anyone who wants to be vaccinated must first preregister with the state’s Everbridge system, online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
That includes out-of-state residents who work in West Virginia as well, said Andrea Lannom, Public Information Officer of the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and Bureau for Public Health.
“For people who work in West Virginia but live out of state, they can preregister as long as they can provide proof of employment in West Virginia,” she said. “People will need to use their work address when preregistering in the system.”
Appointments for the vaccination are made through that system.
Hoyer said some counties continue to schedule anyone who had preregistered for the doses at the local level to get the vaccine, but all names will eventually be merged with the Everbridge system and appointments handled on the state level.
As of Monday, more than 252,000 had signed up to be added to the preregistration list.
Vaccine clinics are now being held at least weekly in all 55 counties.
A total of 391,186 doses have been administered after receiving a total allotment of 380,400 doses from the federal government; an overall administration rate of 102.8 percent, Justice said. The number exceeds 100 percent due to extra doses being extracted from vials of the vaccine.
That is a first dose administration rate of 106.2 percent and a second dose administration rate of 97.3 percent, he added.
“Our goal always continues to be 100 percent,” he said. “We continue to lead the nation because of all of our great partners on the local and community levels, plus the great work of the National Guard, DHHR, and all the medical experts helping us in every way.”
As of Monday morning, 7.7 percent of West Virginia’s entire population had received both doses of the vaccines. West Virginia’s percentage remains among the highest such rates of fully vaccinated residents of any state in the nation.
Vaccine clinics in Mercer County are set for this week on Wednesday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Thursday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Friday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center,
All appointments are already filled using the existing waiting list.
Clinics are scheduled in Monroe County on Thursday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the Church of God Fellowship Center on Bud Ridge Road in Union. All appointments are already filled.
In McDowell County, a vaccine clinic is set for Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Welch and all appointments are already filled.
