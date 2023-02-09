Attorneys General from both West Virginia and Virginia are part of a coalition asking the Biden administration to declare Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO).
“This administration needs to call these organizations what they really are: terrorists,” Attorney General Morrisey said in a statement Wednesday. “The Mexican drug cartels are using fear, intimidation and violence to further their foothold in the illicit drug trade. How many more senseless deaths have to happen before Biden acts?”
“The Mexican drug cartels are trafficking fentanyl into our country every day, killing thousands of Virginians and endangering every single community in our Commonwealth,” Virginia AG Jason Miyares, who led the 23-state coalition, said. “The threat these drug cartels pose is real and imminent—which is why this country must escalate its response. It’s time we stop ignoring them. Law enforcement agencies need every tool available to fight against this public health and national security crisis, and designating these cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations would be an important first step in confronting the gravity of this dangerous crisis.”
A letter the coalition wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that “designating major cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations will give state and federal law enforcement agencies increased authority to freeze cartel assets, deny entry to cartel members, and allow prosecutors to pursue stricter punishments against those who provide them material support to the cartels.”
Both Morrisey and Miyares also have pushed for Pres. Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
Morrisey said that statistics show that drug overdoses have killed more than 100,000 Americans over the past year—66 percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Fentanyl is now the No. 1 killer of adults aged 18-45.
“This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly being funneled through our unprotected southern border—Chinese chemical manufacturers are making and sending the raw ingredients to make fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels, which are in turn making and trafficking fentanyl on an industrial scale,” Morrisey said. “But in the face of this evolving and significant problem, the federal government has seemed content to stand by. This is a matter of life or death, and we need to treat it as such.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican drug cartels “import dangerous, raw materials from China, use them to produce deadly synthetic opioids at low cost, and unlawfully transport those opioids into the United States.”
“The same cartels who produce and traffic this dangerous chemical are also assassinating rivals and government officials, ambushing and killing Americans at the border and engaging in an armed insurgency against the Mexican government,” the attorneys general wrote. “This dangerous terrorist activity occurring at our southwestern land border will not be abated without an escalation in our response.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in September 2022 designating drug cartels as FTOs.
“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it,” Abbott posted on his website. “Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”
A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in April 2021 would have designated two large cartels as FTOs but did not get out of committee.
