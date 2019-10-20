BLUEFIELD — As the site of 83 years worth of unforgettable Friday night light memories, Mitchell Stadium continues to bring the surrounding communities together.
The stadium was nominated by USA Today High School Sports for the best high school football stadium in America, battling head-to-head with 15 other stadiums across the nation. Along with being a commendable sports nomination, it’s also a large nomination for both West Virginia and Virginia.
“There are multiple stadiums in Texas. Not a whole lot of states even made the list,” Dane Rideout, Bluefield city manager, said.
After construction on the stadium started in 1935 the doors officially opened the following year. The project to build the stadium was lead by Emory P. Mitchell, who held the position of Bluefield City Manager in the 1930s.
In 1954 the stadium was dedicated to the spearhead of the project for his continual work to see the stadium up and serving the communities. Not only does the stadium serve both Bluefield High School and Graham High School, but it also hosts home games by the Bluefield College Rams.
In 2017 the stadium passed an impressive mile marker, with the mark of its 1,000th game. From generation to generation, the stadium has seen athletes turn from students to coaches and supporters.
On Friday night’s either Bluefield or Graham play at Mitchell Stadium and Bluefield College plays on Saturday’s. All three teams will be having home games Nov. 7-9 as Graham plays on the Thursday, Bluefield on Friday and Bluefield College on Saturday.
To keep the stadium up to date, improvements have been added in recent years, from a new scoreboard to new turf, Mitchell Stadium offers players and guests an enjoyable football experience.
“To build that beautiful stadium the way it’s built now would cost millions of dollars and we are very fortunate as a high school football program to be able to play in such a great facility and I feel very privileged every time we step out onto the field,” Bluefield High School’s head football coach, Fred Simon said.
During the 1950’s and early 1960’s it hosted numerous games played by Virginia Tech including a game against West Virginia in 1953. Additionally, it was the home of Bluefield State College football before it was discontinued in 1981.
Part of the recruiting pitch for Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk is the ability for players to play in such a historic stadium that has had legendary coaches on the sidelines.
Mitchell Stadium is a central part of a plan to bring the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football state championship games to Mercer County.
Voting for the first round of Best High School Football Stadium lasts until Monday. Voting can be done on https://usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com and contact Eric Walker at ewalker@bdtonline.com
