After waiting several decades, 28 Raleigh County residents are just months away from having public water service in their homes.
During a regular Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners approved drawdown number nine in the amount of $423,403.28 for the White Oak Waterline extension project.
The project is being paid for by the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program, which offered $1.3 million to provide approximately 19,750 linear feet of public water service to 28 residents along the border of Raleigh and Summers counties.
Commission President Dave Tolliver said the project has been in the works for about three years but will hopefully be completed by the end of 2023.
Crews with FAMCO of Huntington were on site Tuesday working on laying water lines which run alongside White Oak Mountain Road for roughly two miles as well as along Hinton Road (W.Va. 3) all the way to the Summers County border.
Jerry Farley, the general manager of Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District, said the new water lines will tie into the Cool Ridge-Flat Top system on Mount View Road.
“We done a project about 15 years ago that took water down through here and we gained about 200 customers all over the area, but this is where we tied in ... the Mountain View feeder road,” Farley said.
He added that the lines that are part of the White Oak extension project should have been added in with the project done 15 years ago, but that didn’t happen due to funding constraints.
Farley said the other project was paid for using funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“It’s all about the funding,” he said. “If it wasn’t for AML money, we would have never been able to have done this.”
Farley said crews began laying pipe in February and are roughly 70 percent complete with the project.
In addition to installing several thousand feet of water lines, Farley said they’re also adding roughly 30 new fire hydrants to the area.
While giving a tour of the project area to The Register-Herald on Tuesday, Farley pointed out where roughly a dozen fire hydrants had already been installed along White Oak Mountain Road and Hinton Road.
“People’s houses used to burn – no water for fire departments to fight with,” he said while pointing to a property where a house burned down an unknown number of years ago.
“You know, you just got chimneys left, but there was a cabin that set between them.”
Right now, Farley said residents are getting their water from either wells or cisterns, which are large water storage tanks for collecting water runoff.
“Most of the people out there already had their ditches in before we ever started digging, they was counting on it that much,” he said. “But these people wanted water a long time ... some of the people have probably 20 or 30 years they’ve wanted water. and just couldn’t get it, you know, just a little piece at a time and then finally they got enough funding to do several miles.”
