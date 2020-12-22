By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Four more area residents, two from Mercer County and two from Tazewell County, have died from COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
In Mercer County, the number of active virus cases involving individuals who are currently contagious with COVID-19 climbed to 1,043 with 51 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Mercer County Health Department. Mercer County’s infection rate for the virus currently stands at 95.5 percent and the county is still listed as red on the COVID color map, which is the highest warning level on the state’s pandemic alert system.
A 48-year-old female from Mercer County and an 86-year-old male from Mercer County were among 42 new coronavirus-related deaths to be reported by the state Tuesday. Another 1,400 new virus cases also were reported Tuesday in West Virginia.
Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”
In neighboring Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Tazewell County. That brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to date in Tazewell County to 15.
Tazewell County also is closing in on a cumulative total of 2,000 virus cases since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the cumulative total of cases stood at 1,914 with 68 virus-related hospitalizations.
In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died as a result of COVID-19. Virginia also does not provide information regarding active cases and recoveries. The number of cases provided by the state is simply a cumulative total of virus cases since the pandemic began.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.