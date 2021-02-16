BLUEFIELD — The COVID numbers are continuing to decline in the state and locally, but it may be primarily because of people being more careful.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during the state pandemic briefing that vaccinations continue to increase and provide sustained benefits, especially against severe illness associated with the virus. As more are vaccinated, the spread of the virus should be curtailed, but protocol remains crucial.
“The reduction in the rate of transmission and number of hospitalizations are as much related to people being more careful with masks (and other protocol) as to the vaccine,” he said. “It’s a combination of protocol and vaccine.”
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday the current number of active cases in the state was 11,683, down from 13,103 as of his previous COVID-19 briefing on Friday last week.
The number of daily active cases in West Virginia has now decreased for 30 straight days.
The number of active hospitalizations is now 319, down from 348 on Friday last week, with 80 of those patients currently in the ICU.
“We also have no red counties in the state,” he said of the County Alert System that reflects the infection rate and positivity rate.
Justice remains optimistic the statistics will continue to improve as more and more people are vaccinated.
“I think we are vaccinating our way of this terrible pandemic,” he said.
But he cautioned that the virus could get worse again if people let their guard down.
Mercer County now has only 402 active cases, down from a high of about 1,700 last month, with the death toll still at 99 as of Monday, and only three new cases were reported.
Monroe County now has seen only five new positive cases in the last five days, with only 27 active cases now. Active cases last month jumped to 134. The county has seen 12 COVID deaths.
Tazewell County reported one more death Monday, bringing that county’s death toll to 38.
