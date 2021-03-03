TAZEWELL, Va. — Switching from police K9s trained to sniff out marijuana to dogs that ignore it is one of the changes local law enforcement agencies are making before recreational marijuana use becomes legal in Virginia.
Virginia’s lawmakers approved a bill Feb. 27 that legalizes marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024 when retail sales of it begin. This legislation makes Virginia the first Southern state to legalize marijuana. Fifteen other states and the District of Columbia has legalized the drug as well. Under the bill, possessing up to an ounce (28.3 grams) of marijuana will become legal starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Law enforcement agencies are looking at how they will adapt before the law goes into effect in 2024.
“As far as changing the marijuana laws, I know laws are constantly changing,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt of Tazewell County. “The particular one with marijuana I think may hurt law enforcement in the way of battling drug abuse in our nation because we have always taught in the DARE program about marijuana being a gateway drug. Oftentimes there are a lot of other drugs associated with marijuana.”
Hieatt said that the sheriff’s office has anticipated the marijuana legalization bill. It has had an impact already in the way police K9s, which are used to detect narcotics, are trained. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has exchanged two K9s that were trained to detect marijuana for two others.
“Our K9s now do not detect marijuana,” he said.
A police K9 that detects marijuana while other controlled substances are present creates a dilemma when there’s a case involving multiple drugs.
“That’s going to be a problem with law enforcement,” Hieatt stated. “You don’t know (if the K9) is hitting for marijuana or hitting on meth or heroin.”
This becomes a problem if a case involves a situation such as a small amount of marijuana being found with a large amount of heroin, he said. An attorney could argue that the dog was detecting the legal marijuana and not the illegal heroin.
“That’s one of the things we had to change because of these laws with marijuana,” Hieatt said. “Now you have to throw everything out because (the K9) could have been sniffing on the marijuana.”
The law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana will be enforced, he added.
“Yes. The bottom line is we enforce the laws of the Commonwealth regardless of our personal beliefs,” Hieatt said. “And so it’s our responsibility to enforce these constitutional laws whether I think they’re going to hinder us in the long run. We’ve got to enforce them equally.”
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Chris Plaster said that while possessing a small amount of marijuana for recreational use will be legal in 2024, Virginia’s laws on distributing marijuana will not change. Transporting marijuana for distribution and sale will not be legal.
Plaster said the legal sales in 2024 will be made from dispensaries that are licensed and regulated by the state.
“It would be very much like the state ABC stores,” he said. “It’s legal to buy hard liquor from the ABC, but illegal to buy moonshine off the mountain.”
Marijuana complicates searches for controlled substances.
“And now there’s already a statute in place that the odor of marijuana is not probable cause for a search,” Plaster said.
This statute including marijuana’s odor applies to both humans and K9s, he stated.
“It is very complicated and it’s already cost quite a bit of money to get new dogs,” Plaster stated.
Hieatt said when getting new dogs had to be considered that obtaining police K9s and training their handlers can cost up to $15,000.
And dogs cannot be retrained to detect new substances or pass over others. Once a dog has been trained to sniff out a certain substance, it cannot be trained to ignore it, he stated.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, said that he did not vote on the bill.
“I abstained from the vote because I grew hemp last year and have plans to grow this year as well. Hemp is very similar to marijuana but does not have high THC concentrations. Hemp is used in several products,” Morefield said. “The marijuana bill included hemp language and I wanted ensure that I did not have a conflict. I grew my first crop last year and fortunately it was a success. It is similar to growing tobacco and very labor intensive. I certainly have a new respect for the hard work involved with farming and I look forward to growing it again this year.”
Hemp has a variety of uses.
“I am growing hemp to sell the oil primarily for medicinal purposes, but currently exploring options to sell it as a food additive as well,” Morefield said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
