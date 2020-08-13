PRINCETON — New stairs and a ramp making access to the Mercer County Courthouse easier for the handicapped and the elderly were celebrated Wednesday with a dedication ceremony.
The historic courthouse was not designed with handicap accessibility in mind, but new stairs, handrails and a ramp make its front entrance easier to reach. Before the renovations were completed, people needing wheelchairs or otherwise having difficulty using stairs had to enter the courthouse through the sheriff’s department and use the elevator. This is the same route used for taking inmates to and from court appearances.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett told onlookers that he was not originally for the project since it could impact the courthouse’s aesthetics, but he walked around the courthouse grounds one evening and realized how much life in the country had changed. The courthouse was not built with people with disabilities in mind, and he realized that his own grandfather would not have been able to walk up the courthouse’s front steps.
Puckett credited County Administrator Vicky Reed and Commissioner Bill Archer for driving the project forward.
Archer said the renovation was a “very personal project” for him since his mother had to use a wheelchair for about 20 years. He thanked Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer and Melissa Smith with the state Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority for helping with the project.
Main Street Builders was the project’s contractor and Kenneth Crowe was the engineer, Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said.
“They had their ups and downs with it, but it looks great,” he stated.
County officials said they often encountered people who had trouble coming into the courthouse.
“We’ve needed this for so many years,” Assessor Sharon Gearhart said. “It’s nice. It’s very nice. For a lot of older people and people with knee problems, this is good. There’s a lot of handicapped people around here.” She looked at the ramp. “It’s such a smooth way up.”
Archer said later that the project cost less than $200,000. More than 50 percent of the funding came from the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority. The remains funding was provided by the county.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
