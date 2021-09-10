BLUEFIELD — The ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases is showing no signs of slowing down locally, with new deaths being reported Thursday in Mercer and Tazewell counties.
Active virus cases in Mercer County jumped from 835 on Wednesday to 882 on Thursday, and two new virus-related deaths also were reported in the county Thursday.
The latest deaths from Mercer County are a 65-year-old-female and a 93-year-old female, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported.
That brings the cumulative total of virus-related deaths to date in Mercer County to 134.
In Tazewell County, two new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health. In Virginia, health officials do not provide the age, gender or any other data regarding those individuals who are counted as COVID-19 deaths. Virginia also does not provide data regarding active cases, but an evaluation of cumulative data by the Daily Telegraph between Wednesday and Thursday indicates the county reported 79 new virus cases over a 24 hour period.
In West Virginia, there were no indications Thursday of a slow-down in the current surge.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, predicted Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that the current Delta-variant fueled surge in the Mountain State could peak in five to 14 days.
Once the peak occurs, the number of new virus cases in the state should start declining. However, deaths could continue to be reported up to two weeks after the peak, according to Mash.
However, there were no indications of a peak Thursday locally or statewide. In all, 20 new deaths were reported in West Virginia along with 1,744 new virus cases over the last 24 hours.
The number of breakthrough cases involving fully-vaccinated individuals also continues to increase in West Virginia. As of Thursday, 6,963 breakthrough cases had been reported in West Virginia involving fully vaccinated individuals, a number that also continues to climb each day. The state is reporting 87 breakthrough deaths to date.
In Mercer County, 230 people who are vaccinated have tested positive for the virus to date, and two breakthrough deaths have been reported in Mercer County.
Over the last seven days, 306 new virus cases have been reported in Mercer County according to the DHHR data.
Vaccination rates are still increasing, albeit slowly, in Mercer County. As of Thursday, health officials had reported that 27,259 people in Mercer County had received at least one dose of the vaccine, which equals out to 46.4 percent of the county’s population.
Two long-term care facilities in Mercer County — the Princeton Health Care Center and the Stonerise Princeton Center — are still reporting outbreaks as well.
According to the DHHR, there are five residents and four staff members at the Princeton Health Care Center that have tested positive for the virus. Three staff members at the Stonerise Princeton Center have tested positive for the virus.
In McDowell County, the county health department is reporting 237 active virus cases with 12 individuals hospitalized for the virus. Three of those individuals are currently on a ventilator, a health department Facebook posting said.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
