BLUEFIELD, Va. — Police, EMTs and firefighters converged Wednesday on a local school, but instead of responding to an emergency, they were learning more about dealing with dangers and traumas of a mass shooting.
Local agencies met first Wednesday morning at Bluefield, Va. Town Hall to prepare for a major training exercise. Police officers and deputies were issued special semi-munitions pistols which have the same weight and feel as real firearms, but fire paint marker ammunition instead of bullets. In a back office, volunteers were being painted with makeup and fake blood to simulate gunshot wounds.
After being briefed by Lt. Ron Holt, school safety officer with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, police and other first responders staged at Graham High School while preparations were finalized at nearby Graham Middle School. An active shooter scenario was getting underway.
“What we’re doing here today is putting together a mock mass casualty drill,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.”And this gives us an opportunity to work together with our law enforcement agencies, our EMS agencies on how we would react and how we would work together if there was truly a mass disaster such as this. We’re here at the Bluefield (Va.) Police Department right now, and we’re going to be at Graham Middle School.”
One of the exercise’s goals was to give multiple agencies an opportunity to work closely with each other.
“This is working in conjunction with the Bluefield (Va.) Police Department and all our local EMS agencies; not only Tazewell County, but Mercer County as well because if we truly had a disaster this large, we would have to get rescue squads from other agencies to come in and help if we had several victims who were involved in some type of shooting,” Hieatt said.
“And so this is something we do periodically in different schools,” he added. “It also gives officers a good opportunity to go inside a school and see that school’s layout; maybe officers who have never been in that particular school. There are several different angles you can look at that makes this good training for everybody.”
Mass shootings have happened across the country, so it’s important to be ready for such instances while hoping they never happen locally.
“This is important because we need to realize even though we live in a rural area, a really good community, we cannot say this is something that would not happen here. This could happen here just as it could happen in a larger area or a big city, so preparedness is the key, knowing how to react,” Hieatt said. “This is also good training for our 911 center because when something like this happens, you start getting bombarded with 911 calls.”
The officers and deputies in the training exercise did not know what to expect when they arrived on the scene, said Chief Shane Gunter with the Bluefield, Va. Police Department.
“We’re going to respond just like we’re on a normal patrol day, and no one’s aware of what the call is going to be and once they get that call, they’re just going to respond as they normally would,” Gunter said before the exercise started.
“Arriving on the scene, the individual officer, if there’s an active shooter, is going to go in and try to eliminate the threat immediately,” Gunter said. “If there’s time, once we have more people on scene, somebody will take a command role if it’s a sergeant, captain, chief, sheriff, whoever; it just depends on the leadership there at the time. But getting to the threat and eliminating it is the individual officer’s responsibility.”
Like Sheriff Hieatt, Chief Gunter said mass shootings can occur anywhere.
“It’s important for people to realize that although we’re a small area, it can happen in our backyard,” Gunter stated. “Thank God it hasn’t yet, but we just have to be prepared the best we can no matter the size of your town, city, whatever. You’ve got to be ready.”
The exercise helps local agencies identify deficiencies such as problems with communications or discovering that local fire departments need a universal key to schools, he added.
Rescue squads and fire departments from both Tazewell County and Mercer County took part in the exercise. Tazewell County EMS, the Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department, Bluefield Fire Department, Town of Tazewell Rescue and Tazewell County Emergency Management participated.
Nursing students with the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton played the roles of gunshot victims and frantic parents. Hieatt said first responders learned not only to deal with an active shooter situation, but with upset parents and media who arrive on the scene. The nearby Bluefield ER and Princeton Community Hospital also participated by accepting the “wounded” at their facilities for treatment.
Cpl. Wes Mitchell with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office played the role of the shooter. He advised volunteers inside the school to wear their foam ear protectors.
“I’ve got a blank gun that sounds like a real gun,” he said, adding when asked about the exercise’s benefits, that it helps patrol officers and school resource officers learn to “communicate and operate under stress as a single cohesive unit.”
Superintendent Chris Stacy of Tazewell County Schools observed Wednesday’s exercise.
“The trainings like today, unfortunately, are needed. This is the world we live in,” Stacy said when the training concluded. “We have Lt. Holt, our school security officer. He oversees our school security, but he coordinates all the activities like we had today. “
“It’s something we try to practice, and God help us we never have to implement any of our policies, but we do believe that practice helps us coordinate,” he said.
Teachers undergo active shooter training, and each year the school system tries to update security policies, Stacy said. Teachers also have a cellphone app called Rave that lets them immediately alert others in their school and 911 if they have a shooter emergency or any other emergency such as a fire or a medical call.
“Overall, it went really well,” Holt said when the exercise concluded. “The communication in between all the agencies involved was excellent. We’ve had mass causality incidents we’ve worked through in the past as far as training, and this is probably the best one that we’ve put on yet. and that’s not by accident. There’s a lot of work there. We work together well between the sheriff’s office and the Bluefield PD and Rescue. There’s a lot of training and preparation was involved.”
Officers are trained to seek out a shooter immediately when they arrive at a scene.
“We are trained if we know there’s live fire in a school, if we know there’s a threat, it’s called a direct to threat scenario,” Holt said. “The officers that initially responded did a wonderful job. They followed their training and it couldn’t have went off any better.”
