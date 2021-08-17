CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID cases in West Virginia is expected to exceed 6,000 today, with new cases and the Delta variant continuing to surge.
“We have had 1,482 new positive cases since Friday,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing, adding that the daily positivity rate climbed to more than 9 percent.
Not only that, he said, COVID hospitalizations stood at 369, the highest point since early February with 127 in the ICU and 54 on ventilators.
“We are going to have more people die,” he said. “It is time to be vaccinated.”
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the ages of those hospitalized has changed, with the 30-50-year-old age group seeing more people hospitalized and in ICUs on both a national and statewide scale.
Children are also being impacted more.
“We have more children that are hospitalized than at any time during the pandemic,” he said, adding that vaccinations have helped protect the older population.
Marsh said the state is at a pivotal point.
“As we look at West Virginia this is really a defining moment for us in many ways,” he said. “We are seeing COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant increasing in West Virginia. Hospitalizations are going up, ICU patients are going up, individuals on ventilators are also going up. The Delta variant is really starting to take hold here.”
“If we continue at this pace, in less than two weeks we will hit the maximum number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the last time we saw a surge,” said Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer.
Hoyer also said the task force is working closely with the West Virginia Hospital Association to make sure hospitals work together to provide capacity and the state supports the effort.
Justice once again said no mask mandates are being considered at this point, especially in schools as local school systems are making that determination based on their situations.
“I am concerned,” he said, but right now it is on the local level “as long as they are doing the job that has to be done.”
Justice also said that vaccinations are the key to stopping the surge.
“I can’t believe I am having to ask people to get vaccinated to save their life,” he said. “Do we want another meltdown in schools and in sports?”
He said he is respectful of people’s rights, but there will be disruptions in schools and sports “if this continues on the same path.”
“It is going to get worse on all of us,” he said. “I understand your rights, but do we not need to love our neighbors…”
Justice also said one of the reasons he is reluctant to have mask mandates is that it “fragments” residents.
“We are trying to appease both groups,” he said of those who support mask wearing and those who don’t. “We are trying to keep everybody moving together.”
Justice said he was encouraged by the number of people who got the first dose of the vaccine over the weekend, hitting 7,100 new vaccinations.
People are changing their minds and taking the vaccine, he said, adding the state hit an “amazing” milestone with more than 90 percent of those state residents 65 and over having at least one dose.
Justice also announced that West Virginia has begun administering a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised people.
Shortly after the conclusion of the Governor’s briefing Friday afternoon, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines. That recommendation received full approval and West Virginia immediately began administering booster doses to qualified individuals.
“From day one we have been a leader in vaccinations and we are going to continue going in that direction,” Justice said. “Our highest priority is getting those doses to the people who need it the most.”
Local health departments and pharmacies have been administering the extra doses to patients. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working on a plan to provide updates on the number of booster shots given on the COVID-19 dashboard.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
