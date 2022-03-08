CHARLESTON — For the first time since July 2021, the number of active COViD cases in West Virginia fell below 2,000 on Monday.
“It’s the first day under 2,000 since July 28 (2021),” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday, adding that total active cases have decreased by more than 91% over the past six weeks.
COVID hospitalizations have fallen “significantly lower” at 404, a 63 percent drop, as all signs continue to point to a sharp decline in the numbers across the state in recent weeks.
The daily positivity rate, which hit almost 25 percent during the peak of the Omicron surge, stood at 5.63 percent Monday. That rate is a measure of the infection rate buy indicating the percentage of positive tests among those tested.
“We’re continuing to watch and all of our numbers and maps look significantly better,” Justice said.
Mercer County reported 100 active cases on Monday with McDowell County at 41 and Monroe County at 26, all numbers far below the Omicron peaks reached in late January.
All three counties’ school systems no longer require masks be worn by students or staff.
But Justice cautioned that COVID deaths continue with 12 more reported over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 6,452.
Mercer County has reported 250 deaths with McDowell County at 63 Monroe County at 40.
Justice said the key to preventing deaths is being vaccinated and boosted.
“The most important thing I can tell you is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” he said. “These vaccines have been tremendously effective and they have been a blessing from God above. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, you probably should think really hard about doing that because, as sure as I know my name, there’s a likelihood that this is not over.”
Justice said warmer temperatures and summer are near, which lowers the risk of transmission.
“But, nevertheless, we all need to try to be as smart and as safe as we possibly can,” he said.
Justice also announced during that briefing that he called for an emergency meeting of the Investment Committee of the WVIMB for today to discuss the fund’s investment in Russian-backed securities.
Only 0.2 percent of the WVIMB’s total assets are invested in Russian-backed securities now, due to current geopolitical legal and regulatory restrictions, it is very unlikely that those assets can be divested at this time. However, he said, going forward, the WVIMB has discretion to disallow any further investments in Russian-backed securities.
Justice said he will ask the Investment Committee, through his designee, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy, to “re-evaluate its financial exposure to Russian-backed securities and to also consider a resolution which would state the WVIMB’s position that investment in any Russian-backed securities is unacceptable going forward in light of the current crisis in Ukraine.”
“We continue to witness unspeakable human atrocities being committed by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine, and even though this action may seem small, everything we can do to help is worth it,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.