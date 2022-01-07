CHARLESTON — New CDC quarantine guidelines have impacted the number of active COVID cases in the state and locally.
Statewide, the number of active cases dropped from almost 18,000 to 11,793 on Thursday, but at the same time the number of new cases soared to almost 5,000 in one day, a record number.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Thursday the reason for the drop in active cases relates to the length of time people who tested positive isolate.
Amjad said the days of recommended quarantine changed from 10 days to five days (if no symptoms are seen), so fewer people are now considered “active” as they are moved to the recovered category after quarantine ends.
“That is why the cases decline,” she said, because the former numbers included all of those quarantining for 10 days, rather than five. “We are following CDC recommendations for five days.”
Once they are removed from quarantine they are dropped as active.
in Mercer County, the number of cases classified as active dropped from 458 on Tuesday to 245 on Wednesday. However, the number of new cases continue to climb, with 371 reported during the last week.
Bonnie Allen, interim Mercer County Health Department administrator, confirmed the number of new cases is going up here.
“Our numbers are climbing,” she said. “We had 1,114 cases for the month of December.”
Although the number of active cases has dropped because of the new CDC guidelines, the number of new cases is the statistic to watch, state officials say.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the Omicron peak has not yet been reached in the state as West Virginia, and other rural states, are behind in seeing the impact of the spread.
Rural states can see what is going to happen based on what happens in more populous areas, he said, and Omicron spreads faster than any other variant, as evidenced by the record daily number of new cases.
The national record was reached earlier this week, with more than 1 million new cases reported in one day. The CDC said the Omicron variant accounts for 95 percent of those cases.
Marsh said the rapid increase in cases has been spreading across the country and now into rural states.
But he also said the Omicron variant seems to have a less severe impact on people than Delta has.
However, he added, the sheer number of cases will put more people in the hospital.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
