PRINCETON — Mercer County’s commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to help a joint effort between the Mercer County and city of Princeton economic development authorities to fill a vacant Princeton storefront with a new business.
John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority and Samuel Lusk, executive director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority asked during a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission for help with an opportunity to bring in a new business. The plan involves helping a new Ace Hardware store to move into the former Save-A-Lot grocery store along Stafford Drive.
Lusk and O’Neal asked the county commission for $50,000 to help the new store do the “buildout” at its future location. Lusk said that the City of Princeton has contributed $100,000 to the project.
“This item on the agenda refers to a $50,000 request from the Mercer County Commission,” Lusk said. “This request, if approved, will be allocated to the Mercer County Development Authority in order to create a collaborative effort to draw a company to come to Princeton and to occupy the Save-A-Lot location, which is a 37,000-square-foot facility.”
The county’s contribution would be combined with the $100,000 allocated by the city to the Princeton Economic Development Authority, Lusk said, adding that he had additional information the commissioners had previously requested.
Hardware stores under the company’s brand have annual revenues between $2.5 and $3 million, Lusk said. An employee’s starting wage would be $9.30 an hour, and the average wage would be $17 an hour. If the store goes into the Stafford Drive location, the lease would be for about 10 years. The store expects to employ up to 15 people. The lowest pay would be $20,000 a year, and the highest would be $60,000 a year.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that 15 people would be a small workforce for a large facility, and asked about the store’s hours if it opens. Lusk said it would be open seven days a week.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett told O’Neal that in past meetings, they had talked about economic development incentive funds. States have incentive packages and other counties across West Virginia have incentive packages where some general revenue is set aside to help new businesses with closing costs. Such a fund could be used to incentivize businesses to come to the county based on certain criteria.
“We don’t have that currently, but this seems like an opportunity that would be primed for,” Puckett said. “Would you use that kind of opportunity to move forward with your EDA as well and how would you propose we address this?”
O’Neal replied that other states do have dedicated funding streams to assist with incentives, and that such a fund would help with business recruitment efforts.
“My only concern is where the revenue would come from,” Puckett said. “It’s a great opportunity, and I think certainly going into our next budget cycle, we could probably prepare for this better. The only other option is for this to do this from general revenue, but I want to be fair to all businesses and all opportunities. This is a great opportunity to get 15 or 17 jobs, but I want to make sure we have this opportunity available for more people moving forward.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner asked if the county’s cities would contribute to such a fund. Puckett said that the development authorities in Princeton and Bluefield would be asked to contribute equally if such a fund was formed.
Buckner asked Lusk how a new hardware store coming to Princeton would benefit the county since the county would not collect revenue from it. Lusk said that such a “big box store” along Stafford Drive would bring in shoppers from all over the county as well as contractors seeking supplies. Puckett said it would benefit the county’s economy as a whole even if the county did not generate revenue from it.
The commission voted unanimously to contribute $50,000 to help bring in the new store.
“Our office supports jobs and investment in Mercer County, and there are a number of municipalities that are doing great work and we’re going to support any project we’re asked to be a part of,” O’Neal said after leaving the meeting.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
