BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the region.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to 4 p.m. Tuesday evening. The advisory covers all of the counties in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area. According to the advisory, accumulating snow is likely early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.
Snow accumulations in general will range from 1 to 3 inches, and could mix with sleet at times.
Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with 3 to 4 inches possible mainly at the higher elevations, according to the advisory. The advisory warns that untreated roads and walkways will likely become snow and sleet covered resulting in hazardous travel conditions.
