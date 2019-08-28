PRINCETON — Authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to two accidents near Exit 9 in Princeton on Interstate 77.
The first accident involved a dump truck, which struck a power-line. Power outages were reported in the area as a result of the crash.
While on the scene of that accident, crews reported a second crash in the area involving an apparent tractor trailer.
A fire truck belonging to the East River Volunteer Fire Department was damaged in the second crash.
Appalachian Power is reporting approximately 700 outages in the area.
There is no word yet on potential injuries.
