OAKVALE — A motor vehicle accident has resulted in one death on U.S. Route 460 near mile marker 21, near Oakvale.
The vehicles involved in the accident, a white Ford F-150, and a white Tahoe, collided while traveling westbound, according to West Virginia State Police Trooper D.B. Whited. The F-150 is a DOT Courtesy Patrol vehicle, according to Whited.
“One of the occupants of the Tahoe was ejected,” Whited said, “One passenger was flown for medical treatment and the other passenger is deceased.”
The passenger that was flown for treatment was transported by the Princeton Rescue Squad to Oakvale Elementary School. The driver of the F-150 was transported to Princeton Community Hospital for chest pain, according to Whited.
“Two vehicles, both traveling westbound on 460, collided. One of them then overturned,” Whited said.
Princeton Rescue Squad, West Virginia State Police, and the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. According to Whited both westbound and eastbound lanes of 460 were closed for roughly one and a half hours.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.