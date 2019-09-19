TAZEWELL, Va. — Absentee voting in Virginia begins Friday for the Nov. 5 general election, and Tazewell County residents can visit the registrar’s office at the courthouse to participate.
“Friday is when we kick it off,” said Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls. “That will be the first day to come and vote in person.”
Absentee ballots that residents have requested will also be mailed out by Friday.
Earls also wants to remind residents that the office for the registrar remains at the courthouse until after the election, and it will later be moved to a new location in North Tazewell and be ready for the March 2019 primaries.
Several local contested races are on the ballot this year, as well as a state race.
Incumbent Republican State Sen. Ben Chafin (38th District) is being challenged b George W. McCall III of Richlands. McCall is running as an Independent.
The other state race is for the 3rd District House of Delegates seat and incumbent Republican James W. “Will” Morefield is running unopposed.
In county races on the Nov. 5 ballot, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt is facing challenger Dwane Keven Bales.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis is being opposed by J. Chris Plaster.
Treasurer David T. Larimer II is running unopposed, as is Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson.
On the board of supervisors, Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy is being opposed by Charles “Chuck” Presley.
Both Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury and Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth are running unopposed.
Of the three school board seats up for grabs, the two incumbents, Northern District member and board Chair David R. Woodard II and Northwestern District member Donna Whittington are running unopposed.
Two candidates are vying for the Eastern District seat, which has been held by James Jones who decided not to run for reelection.
Erik D. Robinson and Craig S. Menefee are facing off in the contest.
Two special elections will fill a town council seat in Tazewell and a town council seat in Cedar Bluff.
Joe R. Beasley and Nancy Greever Brooks are vying for the Tazewell seat.
Kenneth M. Shepard is running unopposed for the Cedar Bluff seat.
To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements listed on the Virginia Absentee Ballot Application and at elections.virginia.gov/absentee.
“If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, casting an absentee ballot is a great option,” said Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, other deadlines for the Nov. 5 election include:
• The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
• The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
• In-person absentee voting is available Monday through Friday during regular voting registration office hours, and on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and Saturday, November 2, 2019.
• The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Nov. 2.
• The deadline for voter registration offices to receive absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
