PRINCETON — As the voter registration deadline looms next week, more voters are turning to absentee ballots.
Almost 10 times the number of absentee ballot requests for the Nov. 3 General Election is projected to be received in Mercer County compared to the 2016 total
Mercer County Clerk and Registrar Verlin Moye said the county is seeing a stark increase in the number of those requests.
“We will probably hit 5,000 absentee ballot requests,” he said, compared to only 670 in the 2016 General Election. As of Tuesday, his office had received 2,385 requests and sent out 1,122 ballots with more requests coming in daily.
“A lot of people are taking the pandemic seriously,” he said. “They just don’t want to risk it (voting in person).”
Mercer County has more than 42,000 registered voters.
The statewide numbers also reflect the marked increase in absentee voting this year.
Jennifer Gardner, deputy press secretary for Secretary of State Mac Warner, said that in the 2016 General Election 16,393 absentee ballots were cast (not including those voters who are no longer registered in the state).
But as of Thursday, 56,718 have been cast statewide, she said, already far eclipsing the 2016 total number.
Absentee ballot requests will be accepted through Oct. 28.
In Monroe County, however, the absent ballot numbers are not seeing a spike, said County Clerk and Registrar Donnie Evans.
“We are about the same as 2016,” he said. “We are actually down from the June Primary.”
Evans said that as of Tuesday 767 ballot requests had been received and 423 mailed out to voters.
Monroe County has more than 9,250 registered voters.
In McDowell County, 317 absentee ballots have been requested so far and 51 returned.
To register by the Oct. 13 deadline, residents have options.
“Please don’t wait until the last minute to register to vote,” Warner said. “Call your county clerk for a paper registration form or go online to GoVoteWV.com. It really is just that easy in West Virginia.”
Warner said there are currently 1,256,339 registered voters in West Virginia. In the last 44 months, Warner worked with the state’s 55 county clerks to register more than 201,000 new voters.
At the same time, nearly 192,000 deceased, duplicate, out of state and convicted felon registration files have been cancelled in from the Statewide Voter Registration System, he said..
In-person early voting in West Virginia begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31.
“We are asking all voters to make a plan to vote. Encourage your family members, friends and neighbors to make a plan as well,” Warner said.
Virginia’s last day to register to vote is also Oct. 13. Early voting in that state started on Sept. 18, the first time the commonwealth has offered the opportunity.
Any registered Virginia voter can now cast a ballot at the registrar’s office of the county in which they reside.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
