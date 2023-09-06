A state budget containing $18 million for flood relief in two Southwest Virginia counties as well as funding for restoring an historic Tazewell County cemetery, tax relief and more is up for consideration today when the Virginia General Assembly convenes.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, announced Tuesday that the House and Senate will convene today to approve amendments to the current state budget.
The General Assembly is anticipated to approve the budget conference report that will include $18 million dollars for individual flood relief assistance for the flood victims in the communities of Whitewood in Buchanan County and Bandy in Tazewell County.
“I am pleased to announce the General Assembly is scheduled to vote on the long awaited budget amendments to the state biennium budget on Wednesday, Sept. 6,” Morefield stated. “The House Appropriations and Senate Finance Conference Report includes $18 million dollars for the flood victims of last year’s flood that occurred in Whitewood and Bandy.”
The flood relief program will be identical to the program that was established last year in the amount of $11.4 million dollars for the flood victims of Hurley, Va., he said.
“Approved property owners shall receive up to 175 percent of the local assessed value of their real property in the form of a grant. It was heartbreaking to see so many people lose their homes. The majority of the flood victims had few resources to rebuild their homes and their lives. This funding will provide them hope during a time when almost all hope was lost” Moorefield said. “I anticipate the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will issue the program guidelines in the coming days ahead.”
Budget amendment highlights includes $140,000 for the first phase of a project to revitalize the Historic Pocahontas, Va. Cemetery. The hillside cemetery covers about 11 acres.
Mayor Benjamin Gibson of Pocahontas, Va. said there was a study about a year-and-a-half ago concerning the cemetery’s condition. Large trees which are dying and falling have been a problem, and some of the monuments are “in ill repair.”
Many of the graves were created at no cost to families, but there was never a trust fund established for the cemetery’s maintenance, Gibson said.
The restoration’s first phase would focus on removing dead trees — cutting down even one can cost up to $2,500 – and addressing drainage issues. The goal is to rehabilitate the cemetery so it will become more cost effective and able to accept new graves, he said.
Other parts of the state budget revision includes the following items:
• $1.05 billion in tax reductions. This is in addition to the $4.0 billion tax relief adopted by the 2022 General Assembly.
“We believe this balanced package provides much needed relief to help our low- and middle-income citizens, keep Virginia competitive for business, and retain our retired military personnel,” Morefield stated.
• A sales tax holiday for school supplies, hurricane preparedness, clothing and footwear and energy efficient durable goods, which had expired. This year the sales tax holiday will be held the third weekend in October.
• A one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers, increases the standard deduction ($8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for joint filers).
•A 2 percent pay increase for all state, state-supported local and higher education employees as well as targeted pay increases for public safety personnel (sheriffs, commonwealths attorneys and indigent defense and court clerks).
• A 2 percent pay salary supplement for all SOQ recognized positions effective Jan. 1, 2024 (this is in addition to the 5 percent supplement that went into effect on July 1, 2023). In total, the state has increased its salary supplements by 17 percent over the past three years.
• An allocation of $20 million more for school security grants to ensure there is a safe learning environment for students and educators.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
