PRINCETON — More absentee ballots are being sent out to the region’s voters as the date for picking America’s next president steadily approaches.
As of Tuesday, about 1,700 absentee ballots had been sent out to Mercer County voters, County Clerk Verlin Moye said. While these ballots can be mailed back to the Mercer County Courthouse, voters can drop off their ballots in person, too.
“They can bring them here to my office, the County Clerk’s Office,” Moye said. “We have lock boxes for them and (voters) will leave their signature to verify that your ballot has been dropped off.”
Moye said that absentee ballots will be counted during the upcoming General Election.
“We’re keeping a close eye on these ballots,” he added. “Every vote will be counted.”
The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot in West Virginia is Oct. 28. Residents can also go to mercervotes.com for an absentee ballot application.
Preparations for the General Election are still underway along with plans for Mercer County’s early voting and its polling places. Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into account is a large part of this year’s Election Day plans.
“It’s really starting to pick up around here,” Moye said. “We’re preparing for our poll school. We’re figuring out the best way to do it, what we have to do to stay safe. That’s the challenge this time around. There seems to be an uptick in COVID-19 cases. We don’t want to add to that.”
Four precincts will be open in Mercer County for early voting starting on Oct. 21. Early voting in Mercer County will continue until Oct. 31, Moye stated.
Mercer County’s early voting places will include the following locations:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street in Princeton.
• Bluefield Auditorium, 1780 Stadium Drive.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton.
The deadline in West Virginia for registering in vote in time for the November election is Oct. 13.
In McDowell County, Elections Supervisor Crystal Greer said the McDowell County Clerk’s Office has sent out 211 absentee ballots as of Tuesday. The county’s one early voting location will be at the main courthouse in Welch.
In Monroe County, voters have asked for 597 absentee ballots, County Clerk Donald J. Evans said. As of Tuesday, this number was less than the number ordered during the Primary Election. About 1,800 absentee ballots were cast during the primary.
Preparations were being made for early voting, too. Monroe County’s early voting polls will be at the 911 Center behind the Monroe County Courthouse and at Peterstown Town Hall, Evans said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
