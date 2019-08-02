WAR — Another person has been charged in a McDowell County case that included a juvenile ingesting turpentine in an attempt to abort a baby.
Sherry Kirk, 62, of War has been charged with attempt to kill or injure a person by poison.
Daniel Atwell, 25, and Sharon Baker, both of Bartley, were charged in the case and arrested on July 25.
West Virginia State Trooper First Class D.G. Pierson is in charge of the case and said it started on July 24 when he met with a child protective service worker who said she had received a complaint of a possible sexual assault involving a 24-year-old (Atwell) and a 15-year-old female.
Pierson said in the criminal complaint that Atwell had been living with the juvenile and her mother, Sharon Baker, and Atwell said he had been given permission by Baker to have sex with the juvenile.
Baker also said permission had been granted, Pierson said, adding that he was also told the juvenile was pregnant, which had been confirmed after being given a pregnancy test at Welch Community Hospital.
Pierson said in the criminal complaint that on July 25 he interviewed Baker at the Welch Detachment of the WV State Police and she was read her Miranda warnings.
Baker, according to the criminal complaint, said she found out “about a month ago” that the juvenile was pregnant and that she and her sister, Kirk, bought a “plan B pill to kill the pregnancy. She went on to state that she also attempted to locate turpentine at a hardware store but could not locate any.”
Baker said she and her sister were going to give the juvenile turpentine to drink to try to kill the pregnancy.
Pierson said in the criminal complaint that on July 26 he attended a forensics interview at Stop The Hurt in Welch involving the juvenile.
“During the interview, (the juvenile) disclosed that her aunt, Sherry Kirk, had discovered she was pregnant and had actually obtained turpentine from an unknown male,” the criminal complaint said. “(The juvenile) went on to state that Sherry made her drink the turpentine.”
According to McDowell County Magistrate court, Kirk has been released on a $50,000 surety bond.
Both Atwell and Baker, who were charged with sexual assault related crimes, are also out on bond.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
