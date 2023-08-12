BLUEFIELD — Abatement crews are now examining another two structures along the 400 block of downtown Bluefield.
The contracted workers are looking for asbestos and other hazardous materials that may be inside of the abandoned structures, according to Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) Executive Director Jim Spencer.
“The contractor is basically done in the JcPenney building, and they are currently working in the two adjacent buildings doing abatement,” Spencer said. “The abatement is the first step in the redevelopment project downtown.”
That project covers seven structures in total along the 400 block, including the eight-story building that once housed a Montgomery Ward.
Spencer said the old Montgomery Ward building, which also more recently housed Wells Fargo, is the last structure scheduled for abatement.
“It appears right now with their schedule if they continue with the same schedule they are moving down the block,” Spencer said, which means the old Montgomery Ward will be last.
All of the buildings undergoing abatement are vacant structures that have been empty for years.
Decades ago, before the opening of the Mercer Mall, both J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward were located in downtown Bluefield. Those businesses left the downtown area more than four decades ago when the Mercer Mall opened.
