KIMBALL — Dilapidated walls started going down Thursday as heavy equipment demolished abandoned structures and trucks hauled the resulting debris away from the Town of Kimball.
One structure was being cleared away already and another was waiting for demolition when local leaders met at the Ya’Sou Restaurant in Kimball. The hope is to get tear down about 10 or more of the town’s abandoned homes during the start-up project, Randall Patton with the McDowell County Solid Waste Authority said. Removing blighted structures is being done by pooling resources.
“And I feel demolition should be the number one priority of the county, so shortly after that, I contacted the mayor of Kimball, the DEP, Lusk Disposal, McDowell County Landfill, McDowell County Commission, McDowell County Solid Waste Authority and the town of Kimball,” Patton said.
Patton said he was told Kimball did not have money for the project when he contacted local leaders, but the town could still do an important part of the project. This contribution involved doing the necessary paperwork prior to demolitions.
“I said you’re going to have the hardest job, and that’s identifying the properties,” he recalled. “They did a really bang-up job on that, and also established a database and also an application that makes it real easy to walk along the property.”
Mayor Adam Gianato said more structures have been slated for removal.
“Hopefully, we’ve got 67 that we’ve identified,” he stated.
Tearing down the abandoned properties will increase the value of neighboring homes and eliminate safety and health hazards, Gianato said. They often become the lairs of rats and snakes.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, who has sponsored legislation, Senate Bill 265, to provide counties with funding for demolitions, said that on “the low side,” it’s been estimated that McDowell County has 5,000 abandoned structures. This estimate could go as high as 8,000. Structures in various stages of collapse are visible all along Route 52.
“The demolition of abandoned properties is where the least amount of money will make the most amount of good,” Swope said.
Dennis Stottlemyer, a deputy environmental advocate for the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), said demolition was a top priority.
“By definition abandoned and dilapidated structures are solid waste; and that’s our mandate, to clean up solid waste in West Virginia,” he said. “This is a big heavy lift, it’s heavy equipment and dump trucks. This isn’t something you can put in garbage bags and sling into the back of your truck. It takes a lot of people to do this and get it right.”
Getting the demolitions underway is a group effort. Patton said the solid waste authority put $8,000 toward trucking debris, and the Southern Conservation District gave the authority a discount on trucking.
“Lusk Disposal gave us a good discount on asbestos testing,” he said.
More savings were found because the state DEP has a $50,000 line of credit at the county landfill for debris removal, he added. The McDowell County Commission provided an excavator and operator.
“It’s the classic every journey starts with a first step,” Swope said later. “The journey’s long, but this is a step forward.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.