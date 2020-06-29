BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va.-area residents who have an emergency will now go through the Tazewell County 911 call center rather than the town.
Representatives of the town and county gathered last week in Bluefield Town Hall to announce the switch of services.
“It takes away the delay of time and gets us a quicker response for an emergency,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. “The way it impacts us is when a person calls us for an emergency now instead of being put on hold and having to transfer the call (from the town dispatch), we can dispatch directly to the police officers without putting them on hold or putting them through a transfer.”
Another service will also be available to town residents.
“It also opens it up for the citizens of the Town of Bluefield to have the ‘text to 911’ service, which we just came out with this year,” he said.
Fast communication between law enforcement officers is a plus as well.
“Another big impact is we have worked on our radios so we have closer communication from the deputy sheriffs to the Bluefield Va., Police Department police officers,” he said.
Tazewell 911 Operations Manager Lt. Randy Ann Davis said everything will happen a quicker pace than before.
“It’s faster for the public to get the resources and to get directly in contact with the Bluefield Police Department,” she said. “If we get a ‘text’ call and then we can update the Bluefield officers en route to maybe someone hiding for someone who is trying to break into there house. Its just a very direct contact.“
Access to new technology pleases Bluefield, Va. Police Chief Shane Gunter.
“It’s going to provide higher degree of technology than our dispatch has provided,” he said. “This is a good partnership. It’s going to give us better communication between agencies.”
That faster service is crucial, he added.
“You hear about how seconds matter, and this will afford more seconds for us,” he said.
Bluefield Mayor Don Harris is also pleased with the plan.
“I think it will be an improvement for the residents of the Eastern District as well as the town,” he said. “It will give us quicker response time in case of an emergency and the 911 center has all the technology.”
That adds up to a win-win situation.
“I am pleased with what they have to offer us,” Harris said. “It will also be a cost savings for the town.”
