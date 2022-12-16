BLUEFIELD — Could a white Christmas be on the horizon this year?
According to various forecasts, it is possible, and also accompanied by the first bitter cold temperatures this winter.
Ben Gruver, meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, said Thursday that, at this point, it is a “little bit too far out for any details on what may happen, but the pattern does support cold and storminess” starting around Dec. 21.
Gruver said the jet stream later next week will take a “big dip” south, bringing bitter cold air and some storminess with it.
That will enter a “timeframe” to possibly set up a scenario where snow would fall, especially Dec. 22-Dec. 23.
“Wild weather is possible,” he said. “It is worth watching.”
The current long-range forecast by several weather services predict a chance of participation starting Wednesday and through Thursday night.
Gruver said it could be a mix and later turn to snow and that is why it is difficult at this point to predict how much snow may fall.
But what does fall will most likely stay on the ground because of the drastic drop in temperatures.
As of Thursday, temperatures were predicted to drop into the single digits, to 5 degrees the morning of Dec. 23 and 2 degrees Christmas Eve morning with a high of only 13.
A low of 17 and high of 23 are predicted for Christmas Day.
But Gruver said this is long range and could change.
In the next few says, he said, the area will see a “quiet pattern,” cold and dry this weekend but warming into the 40s and maybe hitting 50 in some areas at the first of the week before the jet stream dip changes all of that.
According to the NWS, this region is in a zone that has a 20 percent to 40 percent chance of having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in Christmas Day.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
