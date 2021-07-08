BLUEFIELD — When Heather Coburn heard an announcement calling her and other Bill Cole Automall employees to the mall’s main showroom, she had no idea that West Virginia’s governor and his dog had a $1 million prize for her.
Coburn, who has worked at the Bill Cole Automall since 2000, was beyond surprised when Gov. Jim Justice told her that she was a $1 million winner in the “Do it for Babydog” COVID vaccination sweepstakes. The governor brought the drawing’s namesake, Babydog, to Mercer County for the special occasion.
“I didn’t know the governor was coming,” she said as she held the big check shaped like a bone. “All I knew was Mr. Cole was going to make an announcement. I figured it was some kind of giveaway. I didn’t know what kind.”
Coburn said she was vaccinated against COVID-19 around March 31, but didn’t sign up for the “Do It for Baby Dog” sweepstakes until about three weeks ago.
Coworkers were soon giving Coburn hugs and congratulations. She didn’t have immediate plans for her good fortune beyond paying off some bills, but she plans to come to work today.
“I do love my job,” she said. “I enjoy what I do.”
Cole said he didn’t know about Coburn winning the drawing until Justice called him Tuesday night. Cole and two other people hurried Wednesday to prepare for the announcement while keeping it secret. A big cake with the words “$1,000,000 Baby (Baby Dog)” written in icing was kept covered until Coburn heard the news.
“I was tickled to death,” Cole said. “It couldn’t go to a better person.”
Justice said there were four more sweepstakes drawings to go. He encouraged West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. He has been across the state presenting prizes such as pickup trucks to winners of the drawing, and he has a message at each stop.
“I’ve said over and over, we’ve got to get vaccinated,” he said.
“Every day we get better, every day we get closer, and we should be so proud of the fact of West Virginia was first in the nation to do the nursing homes, first in the nation to do the vaccine rollout. We’ve got almost 90 percent of our 65 and over and over vaccinated, and almost 80 (percent) of our 50 and over,” Justice stated after the presentation. “We’re getting there.”
Justice said that Babydog has been “a nice marketing tool and a nice face” for promoting vaccinations.
“She loves everybody and she makes everybody smile,” he said.
Justice also thanked Bill Cole for hosting the event at the dealership.
“He’s done so much, he’s employed so many people and he’s done so much for the state of West Virginia,” the governor said.
Justice said that Coburn was “a very deserving recipient” of the $1 million prize, and added it wasn’t the first prize he had presented Wednesday. Earlier he had presented a new pickup truck to a West Virginia University graduate who is now attending medical school.
The governor encouraged more West Virginians to register for the sweepstakes.
“All you have to do is be vaccinated, one shot, and then register. You can go online and it takes about a minute to do that,” Justice said.
About 388,000 state residents had signed up for the drawings as of Wednesday. There are other prizes besides cash awards and pickup trucks. Justice encouraged more people to get vaccinated, stating that the vaccinations have “almost no risk.”
“There’s full scholarships for kids, shotguns and rifles, weekend getaways and on and on, good stuff at our state parks and all that,” he said. “And we’re going to keep drawing four more times. You’ve got all kinds of time to go get vaccinated, and if you have been vaccinated, all you have to do is go online and register.”
Other southern West Virginia residents have won prizes during the “Do it for Babydog” drawings on July 7. Custom hunting rifles were awarded to Tiffany Granger of Princeton and Andrea Preston of Union, the governor’s office announced Wednesday. Lisa Wright of Princeton received a custom hunting shotgun.
Derek Alvis and Leah Coburn, both of Princeton, won state park weekend getaways, according to the governor’s office.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
