WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was pleased with the overall bipartisan tone of President Joe Biden’s address Wednesday night, but believes his agenda is too expensive and too left-leaning.
“The President laid out a very ambitious agenda, with a lot of money, trillions of dollars, in spending,” she said Thursday during a virtual press conference.
His agenda and its price tag are “far afield” of the direction the nation should be going in right now, she said, especially with his proposed tax increases.
“Those are the areas I have heartburn with,” she said, along with the President’s apparent broader embracement of going far too left, using D.C. statehood, packing the courts (increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court judges), raising taxes and closing down the Keystone Pipeline temporarily as examples of “further polarizing the political environment.”
“I don’t think that is where the country is,” she said. “His approach is very, very expansive, too expansive.”
But his pledge of unity, bipartisanship and working together is on target.
“We are all on board with that,” she said, adding that she has been working with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on a bipartisan broadband bill that is indicative of how legislators should be working together.
The bill includes a plan to make sure all students and schools have access to broadband with “every learner” in each county having connection. It is based on what is happening in Ritchie County, West Virginia, she said.
Capito also on Thursday applauded passage of a bipartisan bill that she introduced and co-wrote along with several Senate Democrats.
The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 authorizes more than $35 billion for drinking water and wastewater resource development projects across the country with a focus on upgrading aging infrastructure, addressing the threat of climate change, investing in new technologies, and providing assistance to marginalized communities.
“This legislation is a bipartisan, responsible, and meaningful investment that will advance infrastructure to help local communities keep their drinking water safe and clean,” she said, adding that it can meld with that part of the Biden infrastructure plan.
Capito said that, so far, meetings with the White House on the proposed $2.2 trillion American Families Plan have been productive as she works to focus the legislation on infrastructure only.
Capito recently led a coalition of GOP senators offering an almost $600 billion alternate plan that includes items only related to infrastructure: roads, bridges, ports, waterways, airports, rail and broadband, rather than some of the “social or human infrastructure.”
“We are working through this,” she said. “We are far apart right now but we are at the table … We are very serious about reaching a compromise.”
Conversations with the White House have been “very productive,” she said, and the President “seems to have an appetite to sit down and try to work this out.”
Capito said they are now ready to move on to the next step with a “more serious sit-down and trade numbers back and forth.”
One particular area she parts ways with Democrats, though, is how to pay for whichever initiatives are finally included.
Biden’s plan includes raising the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent, but Capito strongly opposes that.
She said it’s not a matter of the wealthiest Americans and corporations necessarily already being taxed too much, it’s a matter of seeing growth and competitiveness with other countries with the lower corporate tax.
“One of the highest corporate taxes was down to one of the lowest one,” she said of the 21 percent, and it has resulted in growth in the economy and growth in wages.
“This is a plus,” she said. “Just keep it where it is … I am sure this discussion will go on.”
The GOP has proposed to pay for infrastructure projects by repurposing COVID dollars, using gas tax trust fund dollars and enacting a form of user fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, among other ideas being discussed.
She also wants localities to be able to use COVID money received from the $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan in matching funds to obtain more federal dollars for road projects.
Capito said Biden in his address to Congress neglected to spend enough time on what is being done, and planned, to address the border crisis.
“He barely acknowledged it,” she said, and the immigrants keep coming, bringing children who are basically allowed into the country with no restrictions.
Capito said several things must be done to start handling the crisis.
Although continuing to build the wall would help, especially the border agents, she said the immediate problem is an open door policy for children because there is no deterrent in bringing them to the border.
The Biden Administration ended a Trump-era closure of the border.
“Twenty days in detention and they are released into the country and told not to come back (to be processed for asylum) for two years,” she said, and more children are being dangerously transported by drug traffickers who now make money trafficking children.
“Joe Biden said, ‘We are not turning anyone back,’” she said, and that policy must be changed.
Capito said she would process and adjudicate children at the border and screen them based on whether their request for asylum is based on merit or has no merit.
“Less than half don’t have legitimate claims,” she said. “They don’t meet the criteria.”
But right now that is determined later and in the meantime they are accepted into the country, placed in shelters, then turned over to any relatives or various people and entities.
The decision on merit must be made before they are allowed to stay, she said, and those whose cases have no merit would be turned away, creating a deterrent by sending a message they will not necessarily be allowed into the country to stay if they come.
“We will turn them back,” she said. “It’s hard, but you must have some deterrent.”
But Capito did agree that working with the Central American countries where the immigrants are coming from to try to stop them from leaving in the first place is a solid step, a job Vice President Kamala Harris has tackled.
She also said she is pleased to see the Biden Administration starting to “crack down” on drug traffickers at the border.
Biden’s address Wednesday night may have been optimistic about bipartisanship, but Capito said it left a “lot to the imagination” as far as the massive agenda and its cost, how that will be achieved and whether the Democrats could end up doing it alone as they did with the entirely partisan $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
“Just because they can doesn’t mean they should,” she said, calling the total $6 trillion cost of what Biden wants to do a “monstrous amount of money” involving more deficit spending.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.