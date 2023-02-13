By Maria Flora
CNHI News Service
LEBANON, Ind. — Jessica Roosa moved to the country to enjoy a rural lifestyle with her children and grow an organic garden.
What she learned about gardens led her to livestock ownership and selling meat over the next 20 years.
All the meat sold in her Indiana packing plant and St. Adrian butcher shops is ethically raised, organic and additive free. Plus, she can name the person who raised it in their own local pasture. Many customers want to know where their meat was raised and by whom, she said.
St. Adrian had no shortage of meat available during the pandemic, while some other area grocers were short.
In the beginning, Roosa bought a couple of acres where she could live, garden, and raise her children. She called her place This Old Farm.
“I was a vegetarian at the time and had no background in meat, or raising anything,” she said. “But I was trying to raise organic vegetables, and you can’t do it without having outputs from the animals.”
The first-generation farmer raised her livestock in pastures and organically, just as she did the vegetables. Word got out about her approach, and pretty soon city visitors were coming to her farm asking to buy meat.
“Anyone who ventured all the way to the farm to buy something, I felt bad for them, because they were sick or trying to treat something and using food as medicine,” Roosa said. “They were desperate to find good, local, clean meat.”
Patients battling cancer and many other ailments turn to good nutrition and organic foods to combat them, she said.
The demand for clean meat grew to the point that Roosa turned her hobby into a business.
“Twenty years ago, it was a different marketplace,” she said. “No one was using the word ‘local’ at that time, and we were definitely known as hippie farmers, odd folk, something weird.
“But now I think people have embraced that the meat is better, that it tastes better. I think it’s even gone mainstream now, to where more people are aware and seeking a good, local product.”
Her own opinions about meat have changed drastically.
“When I was young, I thought it was more health conscious to not eat meat, but I’ve flipped that mindset,” she said. “I found out meat is healthy. Good fat is good for you. Good meat is good for you.”
