By RICK MILLIANS
CNHI NEWS
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, deep into World War II, Jim Garland and his five-man aerographical crew circled an area within a radius of 50 miles near Guam, recording weather data and “bird dogging” any activity of Japanese ships, subs or planes.
They were aboard a PCE-842 class patrol craft that had been developed by the U.S. Navy during WWII and had a total crew of almost 100. It was the first line of defense against the Japanese kamikaze pilots.
They’d been at it, circle after circle, for several months when it came time for Garland and his weather team to transfer to another PCE craft. Because the seas were very rough, the transfer had to be made via cable with a bosun’s chair attached.
In charge of the weather crew, Garland was the last man to cross. With his aerographical equipment and his personal gear draped over his shoulder, Garland was half way across when the cable snapped.
Down he plunged into the Pacific Ocean, 30 to 35 feet.
“The boys jumped in and pulled me out,” says Garland, now 95 and living at a retirement facility in Gray, Ga. “I don’t remember any of it, just what they told me. They said my lungs were completely full of water. The medical people must have known what they were doing.”
PHARMACY CAREER
Jim Garland’s accident in the Pacific is the reason he lost his hearing in one ear and he still has trouble with his lungs.
But it certainly didn’t keep him from going on to have a very active and productive life.
He came home, found a wife, had children, earned a pharmacy degree from the University of Georgia, worked for a local drugstore and was a pillar of Milledgeville.
When his enlistment in the Navy was up, he considered Officers Training School. But he was ready to return to South Georgia. The bus ride from the Naval Base in San Diego, Calif., seemed like an eternity, but he had had more than enough of the arid Southwest.
He grew up in Cuthbert, Ga. where his father — who had served in the Army Infantry in World War I — was an automobile mechanic and farmer and had a country store. His mother was a school teacher who became a housewife after she got married and had Jim, his brother Roy and sister Violet.
Back in the states after the war, Garland enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Ga. in pre-dentistry. He met his future wife, Macye Janet Branyan, as a freshman in biology class. It was love at first sight.
Her parents “pitched a fit” when Jim and Mayce told them they planned to get married right away. Mayce told them she was sorry they felt that way, but she was getting married. So she did, and they honeymooned in Panama City.
Garland got his certificate in pre-dentistry and was accepted into the University of Alabama dental school in Birmingham. But a few weeks later he got a letter saying: “Sorry, we’ve decided to just take students from the state of Alabama.”
Mayce was pregnant with their first son, Jimmy, so Garland pivoted to Plan B. He changed to pharmacy and was admitted to the Pharmacy school at the University of Georgia.
Jim, Mayce and baby Jimmy found an apartment at the old Navy ROTC barracks in Athens and made fast friends with other students and faculty.
Many days, Garland caught a ride to the downtown pharmacy school with Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Wally Butts, himself a native of Milledgeville.
It started a lifelong love affair with the Bulldogs football program.
After Georgia won the national championship this past January, Garland said he “wasn’t doing too much jumping and down, but I sure was cheering.”
Armed with his Georgia pharmacy degree in 1952, Garland worked at drugstores in Georgia and in Alabama before he got a good offer to come to Milledgeville.
By that time, he and Mayce had a second son, Mike.
It was a good life.
The Garlands eventually retired and returned to Milledgeville.
Even in retirement, Garland worked part-time as a pharmacist.
SCARY AT TIMES
Garland’s life has been both fascinating and, he says, “kind of scary at times.”
“God has taken care of me,” he said. “I’m lucky to be here.”
Especially when you consider that at the age of 17, just a few weeks after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy. WWII was in full bloom. He got a few months training and was shipped out to the Pacific arena, where he first passed through Hawaii, which was still in shambles after the Pearl Harbor bombing.
Before joining the weather crew, he lived in a tent city on Guam. He had guard duty, armed with nothing but a billy stick even though Japanese soldiers were hiding out in the Guam mountains. One of his buddies was shot in the head.
On a clear day from the highest point on Guam you could see the islands of Saipan and Tinian, not that far from Japan.
If the war had not ended, Garland was scheduled to be part of an invasion of Japan.
“Truman saved my life,” he said of the president’s decision to drop the atomic bombs.
Garland’s been lucky, yes, but he’s had his share of tragedy.
Younger son Mike was killed in a car accident en route to visit his parents at their place on Lake Sinclair.
And, to this day, he still greatly misses Mayce, who passed away after almost 70 years of marriage.
Mac Enfinger, the pastor at the Milledgeville First United Methodist Church – where the Garlands were members, conducted Mayce’s funeral.
Pastor Enfinger is a regular visitor to Garland in Gray, Ga.
“That man there, he’s a character,” Garland said of the pastor. “I enjoy his visits. I do. I love it.”
Garland is a voracious newspaper reader. Enfinger said they talk about whatever is in the news.
Even during the pandemic when visitors were not allowed in the facility, Enfinger would stand outside the window so he and Garland could talk.
It was good for Garland — and Enfinger.
“Jim is one of those people who has always valued and appreciated life,” Enfinger said. “I always leave feeling better after visiting him.”
