PRINCETON – After about 121 new cases were reported last week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Mercer County has jumped to over a thousand, a county commissioner said Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases Mercer County has seen since the pandemic started had grown to 1,016, County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Tuesday. This number was announced during a weekly COVID-19 teleconference between county and municipal officials.
"It's my understanding that right now we have 36 deaths," Puckett said. "That's the number that is reported now; again, there is a lag between what the state is reporting to what the local numbers are."
"There's a lag behind what the local numbers have compared to what the state reports, but according to our local numbers, we had 895 cases the previous Monday. As of this Monday, yesterday, we had 1,016 cases," Puckett said. "That's a significant jump. That's about a 11 percent jump within a one-week timeline. What happens is we see the spread start happening between people whereas before they were a little more compliant, but now we're starting to see the communicable spread between family members. And so when one gets it, it's really easy to give it to the next four to six. It's that rapid spread of COVID that we're a little bit fearful of."
This rise in the number of positive cases is a concern, Puckett said.
"Since this pandemic started, I've been able to host the briefing we have every Monday morning with the municipalities, health department, emergency personnel and so on, and it's been consistent," he stated. "A lot of times we didn't have any numbers, and then we saw the general spike along with the rest of the country. But then we started looking at it in terms of the waves, and I think right now we're not coming into a third wave. We're still in the first wave. We never really ever peaked out, and my fear is that if we have consistency where people don't adhere to the CDC guidelines, that the wave is only going to continue."
The number of recovered cases is growing, but more people need to take precautions including mask wearing seriously.
"There is good news. The good news is our recovered cases have almost doubled to what we currently have. Unfortunately, we have seen some fatalities within this timeline. We know that's still a problem for those who have some preexisting conditions," Puckett said. "But we also understand that if you do the recommended guidelines, if you socially distance the right way, wash your hands, don't touch your face, do the things that you're asked, wear a mask, that we know that people can be protected and we can get to the point when vaccinations will be coming out."
One problem is that people are not wearing their masks correctly.
"One of the major is problems is yes, people will wear a masks, but they will wear them inappropriately. They'll wear it under their nose, they'll wear it under their chin, things that still allow for the spread to happen," Puckett said. "The droplets still get out. It's really more harmful to the person that you're with, not to you."
People who want to get tested, even if they are not showing any symptoms, can get tested, Puckett said.
"We are testing and anybody who wants to get a test, you can go to the health department from 9 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.) and you can get a test," he stated.
