WELCH — Welch Community Hospital is becoming part of WVU Medicine, Gov. Jim Justice announced recently.
“I’ve been there many times,” Justice said. “Welch Hospital is kind of in an area of the world that got left way, way, way behind. If I’m right about this, McDowell County at one time had about 110,000 people in it. and now they got less than 10,000,” Justice said.
The hospital’s transition into WVU Medicine was confirmed earlier this month by Justice.
“That hospital and everything has surely been tough going for everybody. That’s all there is to it. It’s been a drain on the state. It’s been a drain on the county. It’s been a drain in many, many directions,” Justice said.
“The McDowell County Commission took over the Welch Hospital and WVU is going to take over the Welch Hospital and bring to the coalfields down there absolutely a shining light,” the governor added.
Justice credited Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID czar; retired Major General James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, and Dr. Jeff Coben, interim secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, with putting the plan into place.
“We got it off our backs and this is an absolute accomplishment by those guys. That could not have happened without those guys,” Justice said.
Patients will have greater access to specialized care and critical care services under the plan that brings the 65-bed hospital into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician practices by Dec. 31.
Finalizing the plan is contingent upon board and regulatory approvals, according to officials.
As part of the WVU Health System, Welch Community Hospital will become part of a comprehensive network of care that is unified by a common electronic medical record.
Through the transition, the state will also identify long-term care providers to which the state may transfer the hospital’s 59-bed long-term care unit.
West Virginia University Health System is the state’s largest health system with more than 1,800 beds and is comprised of 20 hospitals and five institutes — anchored by a 700-bed academic medical center in Morgantown.
Welch Community Hospital is the only state-funded, acute care facility in West Virginia and the only hospital in McDowell County.
The facility is located on three acres donated to the state in 1899 by J. J. Sperry, according to historians.
A $12 million renovation was completed in 1984.
The hospital originated as a result of 1899 legislation that required the building of state hospitals for people engaged in dangerous occupations, particularly coal mining, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Miners Hospital No. One opened in Welch on January 28, 1902.
Miners Hospitals were also built at Fairmont and McKendree.
Dr. Henry Hatfield, a future governor, was a coal camp physician who helped secure funding for the Miners Hospitals and served on the board of directors of the Welch facility, according to the DHHR information.
A nursing school was established in 1914 at the Welch location and operated until 1944. From its start as Miners Hospital No. One, the name changed to Welch Hospital No. One in 1912, to Welch Emergency Hospital by 1931, then to Welch Community Hospital.
in 2000.
