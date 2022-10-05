TAZEWELL, Va. — After hearing impassioned arguments Tuesday evening, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved resolutions that would declare the county “a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn.”
Aaron Gillespie, chairman of the board of supervisors, presented a resolution proposal last September titled Sanctuary for the Unborn that pertains to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision which reversed Roe Vs. Wade and ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The board conducted a public hearing at Nuckolls Hall on the Tazewell County Fairgrounds after recessing its meeting in downtown Tazewell, Va. and reconvening it. The public hearing was then opened.
“I am here tonight to speak against this resolution,” said Jane Sorensen of Tazewell, Va., adding, “From a sanctuary point of view, the preborn or unborn, or embryos and fetuses, do not represent a hunted or preyed upon group, nor a group needing protection from punishment or ordinary operations of the law. So, fetuses and embryos do not legally need sanctuary. Victims of child abuse and domestic violence actually do have predators and hunters seeking to harm them, but I know of no board of supervisors resolution to declare this a sanctuary for them. Nor am I aware of sanctuary resolutions for the many components of humanity that may need protection.”
“If the need to offer sanctuary to embryos and fetuses is a religious belief, then those holding that religious belief may work with their churches to offer sanctuary to those who come to them,” Sorensen told the supervisors. “And I support their right to do that. But local government may not take on that duty.”
Other people addressing said that abortions are often necessary in cases when the mother’s life and health are threatened, and in cases when the embryo is not viable.
More citizens coming to the lectern supported the resolutions, and in some cases came with Bibles in hand. Henry Johnson of Tazewell, Va., cited biblical passages as he spoke to the supervisors.
“Human life is God’s gift,” he said. “As the second paragraph in our Declaration of Independence states: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these area life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted by men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
“Note that life is listed first,” Johnson stated. “This is the first duty of civil governments according to God’s word, to protect judicially innocent life, Romans 13:1-10. and God says human life begins at conception.”
Martha Wollbrinck of Tazewell, Va. asked the supervisors if the resolution would ban abortions in the county. Gillespie said it would not, and Eastern District Supervisor Charles Stacy replied that the resolution was not an ordinance with a punitive component or sanctions.
In the proposal drafted in September, the board of supervisors said it would be resolved that the “Tazewell County Board of Supervisors hereby recognizes and declares that the full humanity of the preborn child, through all stages of development, up and until a natural death, in Tazewell County, Virginia shall henceforth be promoted, protected, and defended in Tazewell County, Virginia, being a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn.”
It would also be resolved that the “Tazewell County Board of Supervisors hereby affirms to uphold this Resolution by all means within its power and authority, in accordance with its responsibility as elected representatives of the residents of Tazewell County, Virginia, and in accordance with federal and state laws to the maximum extent practical,” according to the draft of the first resolution.
In a second sanctuary resolution, it was stated that the board would form an ad hoc committee to see how the board could “better promote and support any crisis pregnancy centers or other similar programs and better support those experiencing crisis pregnancies.”
The second resolution also called for “the focus of the program or programs should be for the purposes of promoting and supporting crisis pregnancy centers and those facing a crisis pregnancy or some other objective relating to the Rights of the Unborn.”
Gillespie read both resolutions into the record. The hearing was continuing as of press time Tuesday evening. The board of supervisors was scheduled to vote on whether to pass the resolutions.
Stacy confirmed late Tuesday evening that both resolutions had passed unanimously.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
