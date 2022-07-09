Tazewell native, Allen Hatfield, is known for his previous occupation as owner of The Villa Italian Restaurant in Bluefield, but he now has a new business to share with people.
Blue Mountain Rustic is a antique and oddity store that Hatfield also plans to expand into several attractions for locals and people passing through the area.
“This store is antique, oddities, music, records, and things like that,” said Hatfield. “We also have old furniture, cool craftsman to art, and wood works.”
Hatfield also said they have a gem mine that they just opened recently, and they will be opening their produce stand in about two weeks.
Hatfield was been born and raised in Tazewell, and he has made his life and living in the area with his restaurant; however, he felt he needed to try something new.
“I was in the restaurant business for 20 years, and it was time to change it up,” he said. “With the restaurant, I missed a lot of holidays and family time, so I felt that I needed a change to be able to slow down a bit.”
Hatfield mentioned another reason he felt it was time to move on to a new business was due to the pandemic.
“The restaurant business was getting hard to hire for, and that was one of the biggest reasons,” he said. “COVID really changed the industry a lot.”
Hatfield added his restaurant was not having issues, but they wanted to “go out on top.”
Hatfield said he first noticed the store driving to an from work everyday since the restaurant was in Bluefield and he lived in Tazewell, and he said it was a lot of work to get done once he did finally acquire the building and land.
“This building sat vacant for 20 years, and it’s just such a cool piece of property,” he said.
Hatfield added, “It was kind of an eye sore for the area for a while just looking at it. When the time came for things to change pace at the restaurant and I got married, it just felt right.”
Hatfield has collected old and rare things for a lot of his life, so he said he felt this was something he would enjoy doing.
“I’ve always liked picking and finding old, unique things,” said Hatfield.
In addition to that, Hatfield also said, “It felt like a win-win for me and the area because it was going to look better for our locals and travelers, and it is such a cool place for a store.”
The store officially opened in July of 2021. According to Hatfield, the store has been very popular for locals, and they have had several out of town visitors.
“It’s been a great response from the community, they have really rallied behind us,” he said. “Adults have had as much fun as the kids, and sometimes more.”
Hatfield also mentioned, “When you’re out with your family looking for things to do, it was the idea of being able to go to a store, find neat things and also be able to spend time having fun with the family.”
Hatfield feels the store brings something different to the area, and it preserves some of the history behind the objects they have in the store.
“I think it brings variety. It’s going to give the community another outlet to come together and get outside,” he said.
Hatfield also added, “It’s not just a store, but somewhere to come and find original, different things, and the other stuff is also just something else to do while your at it.”
In order to stock the store with all the different items they carry, Hatfield and his family travel to many other places to see collections and shows. They also get some local artists and jewelry makers to display their work.
“We just take weekends and things to travel and hit different towns, flea markets, and things like that,” said Hatfield. “We also have people that are moving or doing things like that that will sell collections.”
There are several things Hatfield wants to add to the store’s property in addition to the store and the gem mine.
“We want to do work shops doing glow-in-the-dark paint nights, jewelry making, live music, grilling and cooking, other games, and we have plans to add catfish to the pond we have behind the gem mine, add walking trails, and maybe tree houses or cabins,” said Hatfield.
Hatfield said he really wanted to offer the community something that everyone could enjoy.
“We have seven acres here, and we wanted to use the whole property as somewhere where you could come and spend time and not just got to the store or the gem mine,” he said.
Hatfield also added, “It’s about giving a place for the community to get out and come do different things.”
Hatfield said that he loved what the store was offering the community, and that he has several parts of this business that he sees as his favorite.
“I love the creative side of this, the meeting the people and other artists out there, whether it’s music jewelry, woodwork, or painting,” he said. “You find things you’ve only seen and never really touched whether its so old or rare. The people are just as unique as they things you find, travelers and locals.”
Hatfield added, “It really allowed me to slow down and get back in touch because [the restaurant] took all of my life.”
The store is completely family run, and Hatfield’s father Russ Hatfield said he thinks that has made this business better for him since the restaurant had hiring troubles in the end. He also said he was proud of the work his son had put into the business.
“He worked hard, and did most of the renovations himself,” said the elder Hatfield. “He made almost everything in this store, cabinets, shelves, counters, and just too much more to mention.”
He also said, “I love being with my son and helping him out. I enjoy it all, and what I really love is much other people enjoy it.”
Hatfield said he thinks the work he is doing with his store is so important because of the value the items he sells hold.
“This old stuff is what our generations are throwing away, it’s where we come from,” he said. “It’s why we are where we are, whether it’s monetary value or memories.”
He finished by saying, “I want to keep it around and get our generations into it and not throw it away. I just want people to see the beauty in it.”
Hatfield said he knows things are hard for people right now with gas and groceries as high as they are, but he hope people will still be able to find time to come visit.
For more information about Blue Mountain Rustic, visit their Facebook page.
