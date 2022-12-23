I want to wish everyone out there a Merry Christmas to get things started. It’s been an interesting year for this column.
It’s been a while since we looked at Bramwell, a place with a great deal of history which has tried to capitalize on it. That’s where we will focus for awhile.
The future site of the town was part of a 10-tract, 500,000 acre transaction to W.C. and Margaret Nicholas from James Brown through the Commonwealth of Virginia on July 29, 1794. On June 25, 1795, the total acreage was patented and became known as the Wilson Cary Nicholas grant. It included parts of Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties.
We turn to the first of Bramwell’s founding families, the Coopers. Patriarch John Cooper was born in Staffordshire England in 1842 and started working the in the coal mines there when he was six years old.
In 1862, he and his family emigrated to Pennsylvania and 10 years later came to southern West Virginia by mule where he opened up the New River coalfields at Quinnemont.
In early 1873 Major Jedidiah Hotchkiss, the New Yorker who served Lt. Gen. Thomas J. ”Stonewall” Jackson and other Confederate generals as a mapmaker employed his friend Capt. I.A. Welch to accompany him in exploring the Nicholas grant, now owned by the Maitland family.
Both men had the experience to completely cover the grant and record their findings. Welch later related that, although the area was rich in lumber and coal, the digging of ginseng was the most important industry in the area at the time of the survey.
Welch moved to the area and lived out his life there. His wife, Mary, became a charter member of the Bramwell Methodist Church. He died in 1902 at the age of 77 and the city of Welch in McDowell County is named after him. He is buried along with his wife and their son John in the town cemetery.
By 1883, the Southwest Virginia Improvement Company was mining coal in Pocahontas, Va., on the Mercer County border and the Norfolk and Western Railroad had extended tracks to the “Baby Mine,” with the first coal shipped to Norfolk, Va. on March 17.
Cooper reentered the narrative here as he employed geologist Jim Brophy to determine if there was a seam of coal on the Mercer County side about a mile from Pocahontas. The report was positive and Cooper and sons Thomas and Edward acquired 1,000 acres of land from the Bluestone Coal Company through it’s President C.H. Duhring.
Bluestone Coal became Flat Top Coal and Association and John Cooper and Company became Mill Creek Coal & Coke Company. The N&W was extended into Mercer County and the first coal was shipped from what became known as the Pocahontas Coalfields on Nov. 4, 1884.
As an aside Brophy married the youngest Cooper daughter, Katherine “Kate.”
We’ll pick up from there next time.
