File photo by CNHI News W.Va.

Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority executive director, and Mike Goode, EDA chairman, are pictured.

county showing where new companies are locating. New technologies are creating a new era in the coal industry, and Wyoming County seems to be sitting in the sweet spot. For generations, the waste from coal has been abandoned in sludge ponds, gob piles, and impoundments across the county and the coalfields of southern West Virginia. With the new technologies, those waste products can now be extracted and processed into products that are in great demand across the globe.