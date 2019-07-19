BLUEFIELD — A West Virginia Department of Highways crew started repairing a sinkhole Thursday which has impeded traffic along Princeton Avenue in Bluefield since September 2018.
The DOH crew was digging into the missing lane while motorists waited their turns at a red light that’s been in place since the sinkhole appeared.
“We’re just trying to dig and see what’s in there, if there’s any rock or anything solid,” crew chief Allen Scarbro said. “We’re going to back fill it with some big rocks and concrete, then pave over it.”
The crew was “just kind of looking” Thursday to see what had to be done in order to make repairs. The plan is to try reopening the lane soon.
The Daily Telegraph published an editorial last week urging the DOH, the city and Norfolk Southern to come to an agreement so that the long-delayed repair work can begin.
Local residents went to the City of Bluefield when the sinkhole opened up after heavy rain fell over the region, but Princeton Avenue is a state roadway. The DOH is doing as much work as it can from its side of the property, City Manager Dane Rideout said.
“Oh, we think it’s a positive step in the right direction,” Rideout said. “We’ve contacted the state and they’re doing everything they possibly can to get the road fixed.”
Joe Pack, district maintenance engineer for District 10, said repairing the roadway could take five to six work days if no problems are encountered. The crew had a dug a hole about 11-feet below the roadway Thursday.
“It’s going to take a few days there,” he replied when asked to estimate how long repairs would take to complete. “There’s excavation that has to be done.”
This hole must be filled gradually, and the stone and other material must be compacted as it’s poured in so it won’t settle later, Pack said. Concrete poured in with the stones will need one or two days to set up and cure. The next step will be repaving.
A message to the Norfolk Southern Corporation was not returned Thursday. On June 10, Norfolk Southern released a statement about the Princeton Avenue work. In it, Jonathan Glass, Corporate Communications, Norfolk Southern Corporation, said the corporation was working with the Department of Highways and the city to provide access needed to repair the sinkhole.
Norfolk Southern and the city earlier this year signed a right-of-entry agreement providing the city and state access to NS property between January 30 and March 15 to make repairs. We understand that the city and the state conducted surveys but never began repair work before the entry agreement expired, Glass said.
“NS is prepared to renew the right-of-entry agreement to provide access,” Glass said in the company’s statement. “To ensure safe and efficient train operations during the repair work, NS would require that an NS flagman be on site to provide flagging protection during repair operations if any equipment or material would be positioned closer than 15 feet to the track that runs beside Princeton Avenue.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
