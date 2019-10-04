$500 a month for free: Data shows how people spent the money

FILE -- In this Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 file photo Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs discusses a program he initiated to give $500 to 125 people who earn at or below the city's median household income of $46,033 during an interview in Stockton, Calif. After eight months new data shows people have spent 70 percent of that money on things like food, clothing and utility bills. Tubbs hopes the new data will win over skeptics.