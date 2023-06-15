PRINCETON – More and better access to cancer treatment and research is coming to a Mercer County hospital where West Virginia's governor and West Virginia University leaders announced Thursday a $50 million allocation aimed at helping the university's cancer institute earn a National Cancer Institute designation.
Gov. Jim Justice, WVU President Gordon Gee and other dignitaries came to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital to announce $50 million allocation from state surplus funding that will help the WVU Cancer Institute attain National Cancer Institute Designation, which would be a first for West Virginia.
"I am thrilled to deliver this $50 million check to the West Virginia University Cancer Institute in their pursuit of an official cancer center designation by the National Cancer Institute," Justice said during the presentation.
Gee said the designation would help improve cancer care across the state.
“Our goal is to place the WVU Cancer Institute in the top 2 percent of cancer centers nationwide, which will improve the health and wellness of the people in our state, particularly in southern West Virginia, by reducing cancer occurrence rates and increasing cancer survival,” Gee stated.
"I think we're very excited about the fact the announcement was made here today," said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. "We've just affiliated with WVU Medicine as you know Jan. 1 of 2023. We've been affiliated with the Cancer Institute actually starting in 2022. And so the fact we are so tied to the Cancer Institute and the resources our patients could get because of that connection to the Cancer Institute, it's really exciting to think today was the day they made the announcement here in this area.
"The Governor, the Legislature, the fact that they appropriated this $50 million actually gives us this opportunity to see all the things that could happen with that money to begin this NCI (National Cancer Institute) designation," Bowling said. "Remember, NCI designation, what it does is it actually allows WVU Medicine the Cancer Institute to be able to get more researchers, more funding for researchers over a period of years. It doesn't happen overnight. Remember, if you're participating in clinical trials, that's something we want to be part of because cancer care is challenging."
A oversized check was part of the celebration.
"The state did a $50 million appropriation for the WVU Cancer Institute to move towards NCI, National Cancer Institute designation," said Albert L Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. "When I talk about WVU Cancer Institute, I'm talking about all of the WVU cancer sites around the state, from Morgantown to Princeton and everywhere in between."
WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital will benefit from WUV Cancer Institute's drive to provide better care.
"We actually did a $15 million expansion here where we're going to add some beds, we're going to add a new infusion center, we're going to add new cancer offices right here on campus, so we're renovating part of the campus and bringing and adding significant cancer services here," he said. The two events I spoke of are related but unrelated at the same time. We're already moving forward with this (PCH renovations), but the bigger step we're celebrating here today is moving toward that NCI designation status."
There are 71 National Cancer Institutes sites in 36 states.
"There are none in West Virginia. And these are the most comprehensive research, clinical trials sites you have access to, all of those things," Wright said.
