Picking up from last time, we come to the latter days of the Bank of Bramwell.
Beginning in late 1929, business at the bank continued on a limited basis. It did not cease until the doors were ordered closed in March, 1933 with the official closing being August 15, 1933. The directors voted to let it be taken over and liquidated by the First National Bank of Bluefield.
Issac T. Mann was the president; E.G. Otey, executive vice:president; Harry Bowen,:vice president; J.B. Perry, Sr. ,cashier and E.S. Baker, assistant cashier. Other employees were Edwin E. Mann, W. H. Boyce, J.B. Perry, Jr., and long-time janitor and handy-man Henry Wade.
It was Wade whom Bill Archer and Karl Miller made known in a song on their first CD based on his routine of pushing a wheel‐barrow full of money from the mines to the train station. It was payroll money for the mines which was put on an express car at the depot.
Mann was remembered as being a kind and generous man. He paid for the construction of the stone church used to this day by the Bramwell Presbyterian Church in 1903. The other members contributed the organ. The first service was held on Nov. 6, 1904.
He also took a simple frame house and made a mansion. One room has leather-covered walls. Another has oak ceiling beams. A third has gold-leaf trim. The intercom system connected the kitchen to the other rooms and is operable.
The children had a playhouse across the river connected by a footbridge. The building had a large stone fireplace monogrammed with the children’s initials. It is enclosed on three sides by a large stone wall and landscaped with a great variety of trees, shrubbery and a large pond.
The family moved to Washington, D.C. where Mann died in 1932. At the time of his death, he was listed as the president of Pocahontas Fuel Company, Inc.; Pocahontas Navigation Company, Inc.; Pocahontas Light and Water Company; Pulaski Iron Company; The Pocahontas Corporation; and the Bank of Bramwell.
We’ll pick up with the creation of the school and more of the business of downtown next time.
Information for this column came from Louise Stoker’s article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
