Picking up from last time, we come to the arrival of the Maidenform Brasserie Company, later Maidenform, Inc., in 1943. It was located in the old Knite-Rite Hosiery Building at the east end of Straley Avenue near the old overhead bridge.
The site later became the National Guard Armory, the Fred Gilbert Center and is now the meeting place for the Blue-Gray Chapter No. 628 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Under Sam Laufer’s management, the building expanded until it moved in 1952 to the old Pepsi-Cola bottling plant on South Walker Street.
In 1947, on Radio Hill, WLOH began broadcasting as the second radio station in the county. In the 1970s, an ownership change saw the station become WAEY.
In 1951, W. Grady Carper led the Princeton Youth, Inc., in a movement to build a swimming pool and develop a city park on property which had belonged to Emory & Henry College (University) before the city acquired it. In 1955, after an effort joined by civic organizations and private citizens, the city pool was opened.
Jumping back in time, the state Legislature issued a charter to Princeton in 1874 but corporate powers were not exercised until 1905. Both major parties shared the government about equally until 1955, when A.R. “Duke” England became the first city manager following a referendum two years earlier to change to the city manager form of government.
The city offices were relocated to Morrison Drive from Mercer Street on May 2, 1972.
The first mayor according to record was C.B. Martin who started in May 1905. The first city clerk (recorder) was A.W. Reynolds who started that same month.
The merger of the Virginian and Norfolk & Western railroads in 1959 had drastic reversal effects on the area’s economy. They were partially offset by the job opportunities at industrial plants locating in Princeton in the 1960s, particularly the North American Aviation Company, Inc. (later Rockwell International) which opened in 1965. It closed in the late 1970s.
The Princeton Observer edited by Kyle McCormick since 1928 was sold to the Sunset News in 1957.
In 1961, the Princeton Times started as a daily, became a weekly in 1964 and lasted until last September .
In 1965, a fundraising campaign was started to build a new community hospital . It netted over $600,000. The 172-bed Princeton Community Hospital, now WVU PCH, opened in 1970. A $7 million expansion in 1980 expanded it to 215 beds. WVU took it over last year.
In the early 1970s, Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center was opened.
Next time, we’ll look at some interesting notes regarding Princeton.
I have a request for you: I received an email from Bill St. Clair, a former area resident now living in Michigan. He’s looking for information about the old Mercer County Poor Farm at Gardner. He can be reached at billncindy@gmail.com.
Information for this article comes from the article by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J Wohlford Scott in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
