After the lengthy history of Bramwell, I thought that a briefer subject would be well in hand. I have to find my copy of William Sanders II’s “A New River Heritage, Volume IV” to revisit the subject of Polly Walker which merits revisiting, so I decided to return to the familiar 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County for my material.
This time around, we’ll look at early electronic communication in Mercer County. A look at the print communication industry will come later.
The first telephone line in Mercer County was built by Gordon Wohlford, a Crandon, Va., merchant. It ran from his store to Bob Bailey’s in Bluefield in 1899. One year later, the first telephones came into Bluefield.
One of the first night operators was Susie Mintor Young of Bramwell, who started working at the age of 14, after her father had died, to help support the family.
Her uncle, W.M. Young from the New Hope community of Mercer County, organized the community, supervised the erection of a community telephone system and connected the line with a switchboard at Sandlick. That switchboard was connected to a similar one at Brushfork and on into Bluefield, around 1909.
In 1920, the first commercial radio station, KDKA of Pittsburgh, Pa., began broadcasting. Anyone in Mercer County who received the broadcast had to make their own receiving set, which were one-tube sets with only ear phones for hearing. Later, the Chrystal sets appeared.
M.C. Young and A.J. Young were among those who made their own sets.
In 1928, WHIS in Bluefield became the first radio station in Mercer County. Twenty years later, WKOY in Bluefield and WLOH, Princeton, started broadcasting (the latter is now WAEY).
Harold W. Arlin from KDKA was the first full time radio announcer in the country, He did play-by-play for the first broadcast football game between WVU and Pitt .
Billy Jones and Ernie Hare “The Happiness Boys” were the first comedians to get national prominence.
Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians were the first orchestra to gain national fame via radio.
Graham McNamee became the first prominent radio announcer.
Another early personality was “Singing Sam” a.k.a. Harry Frankel.
In 1955, WHIS-TV (now WVVA) began operations in downtown Bluefield.
That same year “Scoop” and “Snoop,” real names O.C. Young and Ray Brooks, started their show on WHIS-TV. It ran until 1973.
That’s it for now although I feel that I’ve scratched the surface. Let me know what I’ve missed.
Information came from O.C. Young and was complied by Elizabeth Maxey.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
