BLUEFIELD — A dangerous intersection on John Nash Boulevard where the King Coal Highway intersects with Rt. 460 will most likely stay as it is.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said numerous accidents have occurred as motorists traveling east from Bluefield exit Rt. 460 to go to I-77 and run through a yield sign which has flashing lights.
“I have almost been hit there a couple of times,” he said of making a left turn from Rt. 460 west onto John Nash Boulevard toward I-77 Exit 1.
A signal directs traffic to make that turn and the short ramp intersects with the long ramp from Rt. 460 east.
Dillow said motorists from coming from Bluefield on Rt. 460 east run through the yield sign.
“People don’t pay it any mind,” he said. “We have had several accidents there.”
Dillow would like to see some changes made by the state Department of Highways (DOH), but that will probably not happen.
Joe Pack, design engineer for DOH District 10, said he knows of the problems at that intersection.
“It is tricky,” he said. “I have had to come to a complete stop myself on that ramp (to avoid traffic from Rt. 460 east that ignores flashing yield signs).”
The problem, he said, is the DOH determined that because of space and sight distance, the yield signs must be for the Rt. 460 east ramp traffic coming from Bluefield.
“That ramp is long and it has a lot of area and sight distance,” he said, adding that he doesn’t understand why motorists either ignore it or for some reason don’t see the flashing yield signs.
“There is a limit to what we can do,” he said. “It’s clearly marked and it’s been that way for over a year.”
Pack was referring to the change made at the intersection regarding which lane yields.
In May 2018, the short ramp from Rt. 460 west had to yield to traffic on the long ramp from Rt. 460 east.
But it was reversed because of the work on I-77 and traffic had to be diverted from Exit 9 in Princeton on Rt. 460 to I-77 Exit 1 in Bluefield.
The volume of traffic making that left turn at the light increased drastically.
“Far more traffic was using the short ramp than that long ramp,” he said.
That’s when the DOH switched the yield signs and has determined since then the way is it configured now is the best possible scenario because of the sight distance and space advantage on the large, long ramp from Rt. 460 east.
“Once it was in place, it was the best way,” Pack said.
Traffic engineers will continue to look at it, he added, but he does not anticipate it will be changed.
“If it does stay this way, we will look at more significant types of warnings for traffic coming from Bluefield (and entering the ramp toward Exit 1),” he said.
When the King Coal Highway project is finished (slated for late 2021), the traffic from Bluefield on Rt. 460 entering the King Coal to go to Airport Road will make a left turn at that light where left turns are made from Rt. 460 east to go to the Exit 1 area.
“It will be a regular intersection,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
