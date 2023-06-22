ATHENS — The righthand lane of southbound Interstate 77 on the West Virginia Turnpike was shut down Wednesday at mile marker 14 to replace a damaged bridge expansion joint, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).
Mile marker 14 is between Camp Creek and Athens on I-77. Its closure will continue until Friday, according to WVDOT officials.
Motorists may experience minor delays at peak traffic times.
Executive Director Jeff Miller of the West Virginia Parkways Authority said that the bridge is at Exit 14, also known as the Athens Exit.
There were plans next week to replace a piece on the bridge, Miller said. The repairs usually take 24 to 48 hours to complete.
Turnpike bridges are monitored, and crews discovered that the bridge’s joint and the concrete around it had deteriorated, so the decision was made to go ahead with the repairs and close the righthand lane of southbound I-77, Miller said. The work started Wednesday at noon.
“It was going to be done anyway,” Miller said. “It came loose a few days before we planned to replace it.”
The work is expected to be completed by noon Friday, he stated.
