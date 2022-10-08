After packing up their old business and lives in Canton, Ohio, a Palaver couple moved to Bluefield to start a new business journey.
They recently had an official opening and ribbon cutting of their new bed and breakfast called The Inn at Horseshoe Hill.
Previously the couple owned an automotive shop, but they decided they wanted to make a change in their business and home.
“We just wanted to do something a little on the happier side of customer service,” said owner Kim Palivec. “We gave people bad news all day, everyday because no one wants to pay for their cars to get repaired.”
While the couple has not been living in the area long, co-owner and husband of Kim’s, Eric Palivec, has been coming here for a long while, and it was not until last year they decided to move to Bluefield permanently.
“My husband has been coming down here riding ATVs for 15 years, and it was last March or April that we started looking to make a move,” she said.
The couple originally came to look at the property beside what is now the Inn called Red Dirt, which was once an ATV resort, but they couldn’t help but feel an immediate connection to home next door.
“As we were being shown the house, we couldn’t stop looking up here at this house,” said Kim.
The couple said the process in finding the property, buying it, and getting started on the upgrades all happened very quickly.
“We ended up meeting the owner of the home that day, buying the home the next day, heading back to Ohio the third day, and closed our business up there 10 days later,” she said.
Over the next six months, they spent the majority of time on renovating, repairing, and preparing their business and home.
Kim said there was a lot to do because the property had sat empty for almost two years, and the upstairs of the home was pretty rundown.
“We were here every single weekend painting and it was still full of furniture when we got it, so we still had move everything out,” said Kim.
She added, “We did get delayed a little bit at one point after some plumbing mishaps with a contractor and it all having to be redone, so we are about a year behind where we wanted to be. But, we are doing good now, and thats all that matters.”
The couple said that their idea for a bed and breakfast did not just come out of the blue and has been a dream for the two of them for their whole lives.
“This is something that we both always wanted to do since we were very young, even before we met each other,” said Kim. “After we got married, talks about the bed and breakfast seemed more like a dream than a goal.”
When they finally got their opportunity to fulfill that dream, they said they had to take it, and they felt they could combine their expertise within due to the heavy presence of ATV riding in the area.
“Eric wanted to do the automotive side with the 4-wheeler, classic cars, and side-by-side, and my forte is the cooking, entertaining, and decorating,” said Kim.
She added, “The two together in this giant home just fits together like a puzzle piece.”
As of right now, the couple only has the bed and breakfast, but they are looking to expand in the coming future to utilize the rest of their property because they have an extensive amount which they named the Inn after.
“We just finished this project with the house, but we are working on starting an ATV business to go on the property as well and maybe cabins in the future,” Kim said. “The reason that we named the inn Horseshoe Hill is because we ended up buying all of the property around the one that we came to look at in the shape of a horseshoe.”
While they aren’t completely sure what things they want to add to the property, Kim said they are “100 percent sure” they want to expand.
“As Spearhead continues to grow, we’re going to to be right there growing with them,” she said.
Though they are very excited about the business and their possible expansions in the future, Kim said their favorite part is going to be the people.
“The best part of doing this business is happier people,” she said. “These are people on vacation, they’ve left their stress and jobs behind for just that little period of time. Whether it be a couple of days or a week, they’re happy.”
The other part of their business that they love is the opportunity to not only meet new people but actually get to know them because of the unique nature of the inn being a combination of bed and breakfast and the Palivec’s home.
At the bed and breakfast, the Palivecs live downstairs while the inn’s rooms are upstairs, and every morning, they will make breakfast and have the guests join them in order to create a opportunity to get to know one another.
“We’re people-people. We love to meet new people, so having strangers, if you will, siting at our breakfast table is intriguing,” said Kim.
Later, they also plan to have packed lunches for ATV riders or anyone who wants one, and they plan to do hot dinners in the future as well such as simple things like crock pot dinners.
Although they are very excited about getting to live in their business, it was not the original plan.
“When we came to look at the place next door, we stood there and thought ‘Where are we going to live?’ because that is just a house,” said Kim. “We thought the house was perfect for and Air B&B, but there was no where for us to live and no where for us to entertain.”
She added, “When we saw this house, and it was basically two houses in one, it was a no-brainer.”
Kim said they are also looking forward to making relationships with other businesses in the area and the locals.
“We were pretty well-known in our town because it was a small college town, and we were one of the only mom and pop shops around,” said Kim. “That was the part we loved because we would go out into town whether it be to the store or a restaurant, and we would constantly get approached by customers.”
She added, “We’ve already met with quite a few. That’s also what we’ve been doing this whole time, building relationships, and the camaraderie with them has been awesome.”
The couple said they really loved their old town, but the welcome that they’ve received moving to Bluefield has just been unreal to them.
“We had a business for 20 years there, and we didn’t feel anything close to what we experienced at the ribbon cutting,” said Kim. “Here though, the support at the ribbon cutting ceremony was completely overwhelming, and we were just blown away.”
The Palivecs also said that they feel that their business’s unique style is something that is going to set them apart from the other lodging available in the area.
“We’ve set ourselves aside from the ones who are cabins or large homes for large groups,” said Kim. “Not everyone likes that set up, so we really went for what we felt this area needed that it doesn’t have as far as lodging is concerned.”
While a lot of the bigger cabins house 10 to 12 people, the Horseshoe Hill Inn will has two bedrooms and will house two to four.
Eric said that he feels that their business is not only going to be good for the couple, but also the area.
“I feel like we’re bringing people into our town. It’s bringing people from all over in along with the trails,” said Eric. “The guys come here, they throw all their money around. They spend money at the local restaurants, they’re hitting up the grocery stores, and it’s bring money into the town through this.”
The couple also feels their location is something that adds to appeal of staying at their inn.
“This particular spot is so centrally located between many trailheads,” said Kim. “It’s convenient, it’s easy to get to, and the scenery, I mean it is stunning.”
Eric added, “We were trying to place ourselves strategically where we knew it would be close to the trails, but not super busy.”
The couple feels their busiest times will be during the spring and fall seasons due to weather and scenery on the trails, although as ATV riders themselves, they prefer winter. “It’s so quiet, and it’s almost like being inside of a snow globe. It’s just so beautiful during that time of year,” said Kim.
The Palivecs are looking forward to bringing in new people, but they do hope that they can encourage locals and those moving into the area to help add to the growth of the area.
“If they had a dream or thoughts of adding to the hospitality venue around here, then I hope we encourage them to do so,” said Kim.
The Inn is located at 247 Dunn Road in Bluefield, Va.
For booking a stay at the Inn at Horseshoe Hill, you can find them on Air B&B and the booking off road website.
You can also find them on Facebook.
