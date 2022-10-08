Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia... generally west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Near freezing temperatures are expected again late Sunday night and Monday morning. Two back to back nights with frost and or freezing temperatures may end the growing season for parts of the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&