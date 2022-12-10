I have never really considered myself good at gift giving.
I find it difficult to think of things that my friends and family would enjoy, even with how well I know them.
You never want to get someone something that they wouldn’t wear or use, and you don’t want to get them something so simple that the gift almost seems like you put no thought into it.
There are occasionally times that I know that I have gotten someone the best gift that I know they would love, but the majority of the time, I am not always sure that the gift I get them is something that makes the receiver ecstatic.
Now, I am a very Type A, perfectionist when it comes to just about everything, so when I think that I am not good at doing something, I take it roughly.
I strive to be the best at everything, and I think it is my competitiveness and my personality combined; therefore, me inability to always know the best gift for someone drives me absolutely insane.
I will stress very long periods of time just trying to figure out something that I and the person I am gifting would deem the perfect gift for them.
I also sometimes find it really hard to sift through the endless amounts of things that I could gift someone when I do find certain things that they enjoy.
I know some people can just walk in a store on go online and get the perfect gift for their loved ones, and I just struggle to decide and decipher between the loads and loads of things available to get.
I find birthdays are easier than the holidays for finding gifts, and I’m not sure why that is seeing as the principle of gift finding is the same on both occasions.
It may just be because I set higher standards for myself to give great gifts, especially during the holidays.
Another issue that I think factors in to my gift giving not living up to the expectations I set for it, is the fact that I don’t always have the money that I want to be able to spend on multiple people to make sure they get exactly what they want.
For example, I really want to get someone close to me concert tickets that they have been wanting.
They want me to go with them too, so I would have to spend more money since I would not only be buying for them, which wouldn’t be a problem, yet the tickets are almost $200 each.
I really would not mind to get the tickets for them, but that is just a bit out of my budget for one person.
Now, I have to find something just as great for them that they would enjoy as much as those tickets, which is a seemingly difficult feat.
In today’s economic society, inflation has only added to the stress of trying to be able to afford anything for loved ones on Christmas.
I know money is not everything, and many people don’t expect super extravagant gifts and are just glad to be able to spend time with family.
However, it does sometimes get discouraging not being able to find or afford that perfect gift for someone.
As Christmas approaches quickly now, I am franticly looking for the perfect thing for everybody.
I may not be the best at gift giving or be rich enough to afford all the finery, but I will try my best to make sure that they people I love enjoy what they get and that it fits into things that they are interested in.
To everyone else this holiday season, good luck on the gift giving, and I’m sure your loved ones will appreciate everything.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.